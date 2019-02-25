Football

Hazard would star for Real Madrid – Mourinho

By Opta
Eden Hazard
Jose Mourinho believes Chelsea star Eden Hazard is capable of starring at Real Madrid.

London, February 25: Chelsea star Eden Hazard has the talent and personality to play for LaLiga giants Real Madrid, according to Jose Mourinho.

Hazard, 28, revealed earlier this month he had made a decision on his future, but whether he is staying at Stamford Bridge or leaving remains unclear.

The Belgium international is contracted until 2020, yet has been linked consistently with a switch to Madrid.

Mourinho, his former coach and an ex-Madrid boss, is unsure what Hazard will do, but he believes the attacker is capable of starring at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Eden's ambitions... playing at Chelsea his whole life or going out to a giant like Real Madrid?" he told DAZN on Sunday.

"I can't tell you, because I haven't talked to him for quite a while.

"Let's talk about talent. Does he have the talent to play for Real Madrid? He does. Does he have the personality to wear a super heavy shirt and play in front of a crowd like the Bernabeu? He has personality, yes."

Hazard arrived at Chelsea from Lille in 2012 and has won two Premier League titles and the Europa League with the club.

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019

