Belgium 3 Kazakhstan 0: Hazard stars as Red Devils cruise

Brussels, June 9: Real Madrid new boy Eden Hazard helped Belgium on their way to an easy 3-0 win over Kazakhstan in Brussels in Euro 2020 qualification.
The hosts made it three wins from three games in Group I thanks to goals from Dries Mertens, Timothy Castagne and Romelu Lukaku.
Hazard was playing his first match since leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid and teed up the opening goal with a typical piece of sharp movement and a precise cross from the right flank.
Mertens was the recipient of Hazard's service and he turned provider as Castagne made it 2-0 soon after and Lukaku put the game beyond any doubt early in the second half.