Belgium 3 Kazakhstan 0: Hazard stars as Red Devils cruise

By Opta
Eden Hazard played a pivotal role for Begium
Brussels, June 9: Real Madrid new boy Eden Hazard helped Belgium on their way to an easy 3-0 win over Kazakhstan in Brussels in Euro 2020 qualification.

The hosts made it three wins from three games in Group I thanks to goals from Dries Mertens, Timothy Castagne and Romelu Lukaku.

Hazard was playing his first match since leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid and teed up the opening goal with a typical piece of sharp movement and a precise cross from the right flank.

Mertens was the recipient of Hazard's service and he turned provider as Castagne made it 2-0 soon after and Lukaku put the game beyond any doubt early in the second half.

Story first published: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 2:20 [IST]
