Eden Hazard is in the radar of Manchester City

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Eden Hazard are top on Manchester City target list

London, July 9: Manchester City are eyeing to make a move for the star Belgian winger Eden Hazard in this summer transfer window. Pep Guardiola is highly impressed with the performance of Hazard in last few seasons at Chelsea.

Manchester City will be eyeing to retain the Premier League title. The challenges will now be harder for City as their domestic rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are strengthening their side.

Hazard is in great form in this World Cup for Belgium. The 27-year-old Belgian winger has played a vital role in their 2-1 win against Brazil in the quarterfinal of the World Cup. Hazard has made 34 appearances in the previous season for Chelsea FC, scoring 12 goals and assisted in another 4 goals for the Blues in their 2017-18 campaign.

Hazard has his contract with Chelsea FC till the end of 2019-20 season. The Belgian winger’s ball control ability and dribbling success rate can certainly be considered as one of the best in the Premier League.

Guardiola will like to have a winger like Hazard so that City can play with a 4-3-3 formation next season. But the task will not be easy for Guardiola and Co as Manchester City have to compete with Real Madrid and Liverpool to bring Hazard in their squad in the next season.

Hazard has not signed any contract extension for Chelsea FC despite the club management have repeatedly asked him to do so. His national teammate Thibaut Courtois is also on the verge of leaving Chelsea FC.

So, it will not be surprising if Hazard wishes to leave the club in this summer transfer window. Manchester City are planning to bid £150 million to get Eden Hazard.

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 9:37 [IST]
