Eden Hazard to sign new Chelsea contract

By
Bengaluru, October 19: Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard is reportedly set to break Real Madrid hearts by signing a new contract with the Blues.

Reports in Italy claim that the Belgian has chosen to stay in West London despite publicly declaring his admiration for Los Blancos.

The Blues have apparently offered Hazard in the region of £300,000-a-week to keep him at the club, days after chairman Bruce Buck admitted it would take something massive to secure his signature.

And after a blistering start to life under Maurizio Sarri, the 27-year-old is now set to put pen to paper and remain the heartbeat of Chelsea’s latest project for many years to come.

Hazard has already scored eight goals this season, including seven in the Premier League and is right now the top scorer in England.

And after telling the winger he can hit the target 40 times this term, Sarri recently admitted toying with the idea of converting Hazard into a deadly striker, just like Dries Mertens at old side Napoli.

However, former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes Hazard is being held at Chelsea against his will.

And he has risked controversy by comparing the situation to slavery, urging the Blues to do the right thing by cashing in as soon as possible.

In a bizarre interview, Calderon said: “There is no point having a player with you if he doesn’t want .

“Slavery was abolished a long time ago. Now the point is what Chelsea has decided to do, that will be a matter of money.”

Chelsea have gotten a fantastic start to their era under their new manager Maurizio Sarri and are one of the front-runners for the title this season alongside Manchester City and Liverpool and Eden Hazard is the key behind that.

    Story first published: Friday, October 19, 2018, 13:34 [IST]
