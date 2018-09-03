Eden Hazard takes swipe at Conte and Mourinho

Bengaluru, September 3: Chelsea star Eden Hazard has taken a cheeky swipe at former Blues managers Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho by piling praise on Maurizio Sarri for his style of play.
The Belgian superstar, 27, has revealed his new boss allows him to play his natural game, unlike his defensive-minded predecessors.
Hazard had been looking to engineer a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer with Real Madrid seemingly on the cards, but his praise for Sarri will be a boost for the Blues fans who love him from the core of their hearts.
Two in two for @hazardeden10! ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/wLdriI7EEh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 1, 2018
Hazard told Chelsea TV: “I like to have the ball. Not in my own half, but in the last 30 metres.
“I like this type of game. It’s completely different than Conte or Mourinho before.
“We have more ball so for me it’s not bad.”
Moving forward, Hazard is optimistic regarding Chelsea's future, adding: “(It's) good. You can see on the pitch. Let’s see the future.
“It’s not so different (from the past). The big difference is we bring two players – Jorginho and (Mateo) Kovacic – and they are completely different.
“We just try to keep the ball more often and then when we have a chance to score, we need to score.
“But when we have more ball we can be more dangerous. We’re playing good football, so we enjoy. I want to keep this momentum.”
Hazard's comments will be music to the fans' ears and they will be hoping that the Belgian stays at Stamford Bridge in the future snubbing Real Madrid.
Chelsea maintained their 100% start to the season with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday (September 1).
The Blues, Liverpool and surprisingly Watford are the only three teams so far to have won all of their first four games of the season with Spurs and champions Manchester City already dropping points.