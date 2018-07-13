Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Eduardo Salvio is in focus as Inter and Roma make a move

Posted By: Soumik Datta
Eduardo Salvio could land a deal with either Inter Milan or AS Roma
Eduardo Salvio could land a deal with either Inter Milan or AS Roma

Lisbon, July 13: The reports in Italy are suggesting that two top Serie A sides AS Roma and Inter Milan will go head to head to bring in 28-year-old Argentine right winger Eduardo Salvio. Salvio currently plays for Portuguese side Benfica and has recently made two appearances for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Salvio had joined the Portuguese side in the summer transfer window of 2012-13 season with a transfer fee worth £11 million. Salvio's contract with Benfica is going to expire after the 2018-19 season. So, Benfica will wish to sell this player for fee around £20-25 million. Salvio has made 26 appearances for Benfica in the Primeira Liga in Portugal last season scoring 9 goals and making four assists.

Salvio has also made five appearances for Benfica in the UEFA Champions League in the previous season. He prefers to operate from the right wing and can also be deployed as right wingback. Though the player needs to improve his crossing ability to get into the starting lineup of any of these two Serie A sides.

Patrik Schick was the first choice right winger at AS Roma in the previous season. Stephan El Shaarawy can also play in that position. So, Salvio has to face stiff competition to get into the starting line-up of Roma. On the other hand, Salvio has to compete with experienced campaigner Antonio Candreva if he joins Inter.

The player also does not have the European passport. So, these two Italian sides will also think twice before signing him as Salvio will be there in the non European players’ slot.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PAK 308/7 (50.0 vs ZIM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 12:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue