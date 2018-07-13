Eduardo Salvio is in focus as Inter and Roma make a move

Lisbon, July 13: The reports in Italy are suggesting that two top Serie A sides AS Roma and Inter Milan will go head to head to bring in 28-year-old Argentine right winger Eduardo Salvio. Salvio currently plays for Portuguese side Benfica and has recently made two appearances for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.
Salvio had joined the Portuguese side in the summer transfer window of 2012-13 season with a transfer fee worth £11 million. Salvio's contract with Benfica is going to expire after the 2018-19 season. So, Benfica will wish to sell this player for fee around £20-25 million. Salvio has made 26 appearances for Benfica in the Primeira Liga in Portugal last season scoring 9 goals and making four assists.
Salvio has also made five appearances for Benfica in the UEFA Champions League in the previous season. He prefers to operate from the right wing and can also be deployed as right wingback. Though the player needs to improve his crossing ability to get into the starting lineup of any of these two Serie A sides.
Patrik Schick was the first choice right winger at AS Roma in the previous season. Stephan El Shaarawy can also play in that position. So, Salvio has to face stiff competition to get into the starting line-up of Roma. On the other hand, Salvio has to compete with experienced campaigner Antonio Candreva if he joins Inter.
The player also does not have the European passport. So, these two Italian sides will also think twice before signing him as Salvio will be there in the non European players’ slot.
