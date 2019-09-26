Football
Manchester United to face Chelsea while Liverpool get Arsenal in EFL Cup fourth round

By Patric Ridge
Manchester United will travel to Chelsea in the fourth round of the EFL Cup
London, September 26: Chelsea will host Manchester United and Liverpool will face Arsenal as four of the EFL Cup favourites were drawn against each in round four.

Chelsea - who were beaten 4-0 by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils last month - thrashed Grimsby Town 7-1 on Wednesday, while United only scraped past League One club Rochdale 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Liverpool found life easier against MK Dons, with Jurgen Klopp's much-changed side winning 2-0, and in the last 16 they will welcome Arsenal, who crushed Nottingham Forest 5-0 on Tuesday (September 24).

Holders Manchester City - who saw off Preston North End on Tuesday - will face Southampton, while Everton and Watford were drawn to meet at Goodison Park.

Aston Villa will take on Wolves in another all-Premier League encounter, with Colchester United, surprise winners over Tottenham, travelling to Crawley Town.

Wednesday was a rough night for Premier League sides, with West Ham thrashed 4-0 away at League One club Oxford United, who will play Sunderland in the last 16 after the Black Cats' win over Sheffield United.

Manuel Pellegrini made nine changes from the West Ham side which started in the 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, but the Hammers collapsed in the second half as Oxford claimed a famous win.

Bournemouth also dropped out of the competition, going down 2-0 to 2018-19 semi-finalists Burton Albion in a game which at one point was put on hold due to a power outage causing the floodlights to go out.

Play was eventually restarted, with 30 minutes of added time played, but from 1-0 behind there was no way back for the Cherries as Nathan Broadhead made sure of the hosts' progression, with Leicester City travelling to the Pirelli Stadium in round four, which will be played in the week commencing October 28.

EFL Cup fourth-round draw in full:

Everton v Watford

Aston Villa v Wolves

Manchester City v Southampton

Burton Albion v Leicester City

Crawley Town v Colchester United

Chelsea v Manchester United

Oxford United v Sunderland

Liverpool v Arsenal

Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 3:20 [IST]
