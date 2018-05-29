Emery might go with a new formation at Arsenal

Kolkata, May 29: New Arsenal boss Unai Emery might play Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette together if needed.
Emery had used a 4-2-3-1 formation at Sevilla and it had been very successful as can be gauged by their three consecutive Europa League triumphs at that time.
Emery had to change the formation to a more attacking 4-3-3 at Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1 giants had several world class wingers like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria.
But at Arsenal, Emery might need to change his formation a bit as the Gunners lack proper wingers in the squad. Arsene Wenger had tried to play Aubameyang as a winger after his arrival from Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates. But, the Gabonese is more comfortable to play as a centre forward.
The Gunners had signed Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon in the summer transfer window. The French centre forward however was not able to live up to the expectations and scored 17 goals the whole season in all competitions.
On the other hand, Aubameyang had scored 10 goals in 14 matches. So, now Emery will try to play Aubameyang in his preferable position the next season. It can also be helpful for Lacazette as he is a good passer of the ball and his link up play is also noteworthy. The combination of Lacazette and Aubameyang can be lethal.
Now, if Arsenal play with a 4-4-2 formation in the next season, players like Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have to step up and give their best. The Gunners will need to bring one or two defensive minded midfielders too in the summer transfer window to maintain a balance in the midfield. Now, we have to wait for some more days to see whether the new formation can bring success to the Gunners or not.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.