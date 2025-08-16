English Edition
Unai Emery Comments On Fairness Of Newcastle Draw Following Ezri Konsa's Red Card

Unai Emery expressed disappointment over Aston Villa's draw with Newcastle United, acknowledging the fairness of the result after Ezri Konsa's dismissal. Despite a lacklustre first half, Villa managed to secure a point while debutant goalkeeper Marco Bizot impressed with his performance.

By

Unai Emery expressed disappointment over Aston Villa's draw against Newcastle United in their Premier League opener. Despite playing with ten men after Ezri Konsa's red card, Villa managed to secure a point. Emery acknowledged the fairness of the result but was not satisfied with just one point at home, especially given Newcastle's numerous chances in the first half.

Villa struggled offensively, failing to register a shot in the first half for the first time since March 2022. Their expected goals (xG) were a mere 0.13 from three attempts, compared to Newcastle's 1.47 from 16 shots. This highlighted Villa's challenges in creating opportunities without Alexander Isak.

Emery Discusses Newcastle Draw After Red Card

Konsa's dismissal marked Villa's second consecutive match with a red card, a situation they hadn't faced since December 2024. Despite this setback, Villa extended their unbeaten home streak to 19 matches in the Premier League, with 11 wins and eight draws. Emery praised his players' response to the adversity on the field.

"I am not happy with one point at home," Emery told BBC Match of the Day. "But against a team like Newcastle, they made a lot of good chances in the first half." He noted that Villa dominated more in the second half and created chances before Konsa's red card altered the game's dynamics.

Emery found positives in Marco Bizot's performance during his Premier League debut. The goalkeeper, who joined from Brest, replaced Emiliano Martinez due to suspension. Bizot made three crucial saves, including one against Anthony Elanga early in the match. His clean sheet was a confidence boost amid uncertainty over Martinez's future at Villa Park.

"Fantastic, he did very good work for his confidence and his teammates," Emery remarked about Bizot's contribution. The Dutchman's solid display provided assurance as Villa navigated through challenging circumstances during the game.

Story first published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 21:06 [IST]
