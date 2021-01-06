Emi Buendia linked with Arsenal: Where would he fit in under Mikel Arteta

Bengaluru, Jan 6: Norwich City attacker Emiliano Buendia is on Arsenal's shortlist of options as the Gunners look to bring in a new attacking midfielder in January. The Gunners have taken nine points from their last three matches and showing signs of recovery, following a dismal run of form.
Academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe has been pretty impressive in all these games playing in attacking midfield but Arteta still wants to add a creative spark to his squad this month to ensure that the consistency remains. Buendia is reportedly one of his preferred targets.
His performance so far:
Buendia has been Norwich's one of the best players since joining them from Getafe in 2018. He was pretty effective in his maiden Premier League campaign last term, owning some of the best creative numbers in the competition and that has not faded even in his Championship colours this term.
He has played in 19 matches for the Canaries this term, scoring seven goals and managing seven assists in the EFL Championship. Not only his attacking numbers, but the Argentine is also mightily impressive in a defensive shift as well with averaging 2.3 tackles, 0.6 interceptions, 1.6 clearances per game.
Transfer Fee
Norwich reportedly have put a hefty £40million price tag in his head which the North London side are not ready to play. The Gunners are reportedly eyeing a cash-plus-player deal for the Argentinian which could see Joe Willock or Reiss Nelson head in the opposite direction.
Where would he fit in at Arsenal?
The Gunners have been pretty toothless in attack this season and their lack of creativity is one of the biggest reasons behind it. Throughout the summer transfer window, Arsenal favoured a move for Lyon starlet Houssem Aouar but was ultimately priced out of the move.
The French midfielder is unlikely to move mid-season but Buendia could be used in the same profile. He is pretty quick and boasts excellent ball control with an eye for killer passes in the final third. He would suit Arsenal's current game as Arteta's men enjoy all the possession but without penetration. A midfield of him with two central midfielders behind him could provide the much-needed spark in the line-up.