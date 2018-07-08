England boss Southgate to snub Premier League interest

Bengaluru, July 8: England manager Gareth Southgate will snub the Premier League to stick with the Three Lions, as per reports in England.
The FA are braced for clubs to move for Southgate after his amazing World Cup run with the Three Lions taking them to the semi finals for the first time since 1990. However, they remain confident that he will alos lead the country to the next World Cup in four years’ time.
Southgate, 47, has two years left on his £3million contract and qualification for Euro 2020 would trigger an extension. His salary is likely to be boosted but would still be nowhere around the top Premier League bosses.
Reports claim that he feels suited to the international game and believes there is a chance to make an impact beyond football. After the World Cup, FA technical director Dan Ashworth will compile a report on Southgate’s work.
The dossier will point out the positives in the journey to Russia and is set to be used as a blueprint to help younger teams get the most out of a squad.
The England boss has become a popular leader of the Three Lions and found time to join in the celebrations in Samara. Southgate turned choirmaster as he orchestrated England fans in their victory song after the 2-0 win over Sweden.
Goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli sank the Swedes, setting up an epic clash against Croatia on Wednesday in Moscow. And Three Lions boss Southgate said: “I spoke to the lads before the game — and none of us fancied going home.
“We have to be here another week and it’s up to us now which games we play in. I’m so proud of what all the players and staff have done."
England will take on Croatia in the semis and should they beat the Croats, they will face the winner of the France vs Belgium game in the final in Moscow.
For the first time since 1966, England have reached the 10-goal figure in the tournament and that time, they also won the World Cup. We have to wait and see if Southgate can replicate that success with this youthful English side.
