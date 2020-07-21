Eric Dier to stay with Tottenham Hotspur till 2024

Bengaluru, July 21: England defender Eric Dier has signed a new contract to keep him at Tottenham Hotspur until 2024.
The England international had less than a year remaining on his previous deal, but will be remaining at the Premier League club.
"We are delighted to announce that @ericdier has signed a new contract with the Club which will run until 2024!," the club tweeted.
✍️ We are delighted to announce that @ericdier has signed a new contract with the Club which will run until 2024!#THFC ⚪️ #COYS— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 21, 2020
Dier joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 and has made 239 appearances for the North London club, scoring 11 goals.
He enjoyed a memorable debut with a last-minute winning goal on the opening day of the 2014-15 Premier League season at West Ham United.
The defensive player switched from defence to a holding midfield role in his second season with Spurs, establishing himself as an integral member of the team and earned his first caps for England.
More recently, he has impressed playing back in the centre of defence for Jose Mourinho's men and has now amassed a total of 239 appearances for the club, scoring 11 times.
He has also gone on to earn a total of 40 caps for England, captaining the national team on several occasions and was also part of the squad that reached the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he memorably scored the decisive spot kick to give England a first-ever World Cup penalty shootout win in the round-of-16 tie against Colombia.
(With inputs from Tottenham media)