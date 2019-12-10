Football
Haaland: It's not hard to deal with transfer speculation

By Nicholas Mcgee
Erling Haaland

Salzburg, December 10: Erling Haaland is not finding it difficult to deal with the transfer speculation that has unsurprisingly followed his remarkable run of goalscoring form.

The teenage Salzburg striker is enjoying an excellent campaign and has scored eight goals in five Champions League games to go with 16 in 14 in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Should Haaland score against Liverpool on Tuesday (December 10) in their Group E finale, in which Salzburg could knock out the holders, he will become the first player to score in his first six Champions League matches.

Manchester United – managed by Haaland's former Molde coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – have been heavily linked with a move for the 19-year-old, while Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool have also been credited with interest in his services.

Haaland, however, has little interest in such rumours.

"I just focus on my job, playing football, and to enjoy what I do every day and to go in with a clear mindset, to be in the present, and enjoy the moment right now," he told a media conference.

"That's my focus, to focus on Salzburg and me as a player. So, it's not hard at all (dealing with transfer speculation). I'm enjoying every day and playing football."

Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 0:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 10, 2019

