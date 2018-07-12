European giants interested in Liverpool wonderkid Rhian Brewster

Bengaluru, July 12: Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are the latest clubs to join the race for Liverpool wonderkid Rhian Brewster, according to reports.
Although the 18-year-old striker has agreed his first professional contract with the Reds in principle, talks between Brewster’s representatives and the club are still going on.
Reports claim that one of the issues is Brewster wants to have clarity on is his chances for a place in the first team next season. And as a result of these ongoing talks, the French champions have reportedly registered their interest in Brewster, who won the Under-17 World Cup with England in October 2017 along with the Golden Boot in the competition.
It is understood Brewster is not looking to cash in on signing his first deal and the club will have to convince him there is a pathway to Jurgen Klopp’s set-up.
Juventus are monitoring the situation despite securing the sensational £99.2million signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. Arsenal and Tottenham have also checked on his availability while talks with Liverpool have continued amid uncertainty over his future.
The youngster has made big career decisions in his career already after leaving Chelsea to move to Merseyside aged 14. He has seen some of his contemporaries’ careers stall after committing to long-term deals and is cautious not to allow the same thing to happen to him over the new few vital years.
This has become a big problem in England that the path for young players are getting blocked. No big club is willing to take a risk by promoting their young players and Chelsea and Manchester City are the biggest examples of that.
Liverpool have produced some amazing talents in recent years, but very few of those have gotten a chance to showcase their talent at the highest level and Brewster is looking for assurances before committing his future to the Anfield club.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends