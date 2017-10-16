Everton boss Ronald Koeman hails Wayne Rooney

Bengaluru, October 16: Everton manager Ronald Koeman hailed “world-class” Wayne Rooney for the last-gasp spot-kick that could have saved him the sack.
Rooney’s 90th-minute equaliser spared the Everton boss a fifth defeat in six Premier League games and silenced Brighton fans’ taunts of “You’re getting sacked in the morning!”
Big things were expected of Everton this season after a heavy spending spree from the Merseyside club in the club but Koeman and his boys have failed to deliver miserably.
Koeman said: “Taking penalties is not usually the most difficult job but at that moment, yes, it’s totally different.
“It’s 1-0 down in a difficult situation and the team needs points.
“If you keep your calmness in these situations that is experience and it’s world class.”
The penalty for Rooney to salvage his side a point came from Bruno’s elbow on Dominic Calvert-Lewin while attempting to defend a free-kick.
Koeman praised the commitment of his side after going behind to Anthony Knockaert’s 82nd-minute opener.
He said: “I take several good positives out of the match.
“The aggression, the commitment of the players.
“You need to fight and play well — even at 1-0 down I thought we could come back because we showed that belief and took a risk.”
“My whole football life is pressure, if I don’t get pressure from outside I put pressure on myself,” Koeman said.
“Let’s hope that the point of today gives the boys a little bit more calmness and confidence.”
Brighton manager Chris Hughton the draw was bitterly disappointing. “Because of the timing it feels more like a defeat,” he said. “I thought we were good value. Incredibly disappointed in the manner we conceded. We were up against a very good team, but at that stage I couldn’t see them scoring.
“I’ve got no problems with the penalty, Bruno has tried to impede him and the referee was very close and penalised him.”