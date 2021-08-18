Football
Everton closing in on new talented right-back: A much needed addition for Rafael Benitez?

By

Bengaluru, Aug 18: Despite three new signings, Everton are still on the lookout for further reinforcements and one of the positions they are looking for immediate addition is right-back.

There is not much depth in the position at this point. The 32-year-old Seamus Coleman is the only recognised right-back at the club right now as his deputy Jonjoe Kenny is likely to leave. Hence, looking at the long term prospect Everton are keen on signing a younger name from the market.

Holland star Dumfries after his headline-grabbing performances in the Euros were one of their leading candidates. But due to the Merseyside club's much-debated financial problems, they missed out on him to Inter Milan very recently. Now as per reports, the club have explored a replacement with Royal Antwerp full-back Aurelio Buta their main target.

Buta’s impressive form in Belgium

The 24-year-old has been in great form since last season where he played 34 matches for Royal Antwerp, securing five assists. He has made a positive start to this campaign as well and has already picked up three assists in four appearances for the Belgian outfit so far.

Playing Style

Buta is an attacking full-back by trade and has got a great work rate. He is good in the air and is equally adept at tackling. He also can play as a right wide player if required.

Clubs linked

Everton however are not the only club linked with the Portuguese international. Scottish giants Celtic too have been chasing the player for quite a time and Everton may have to act quickly if they are to conclude a deal.

Transfer Fee

The 24-year-old only has a year remaining in his current contract and it is understood that the Toffees are discussing a deal worth around €4m for the defender.

Good addition for Benitez?

Buta can be a solid addition to the Everton squad and should be good enough to rival Seamus Coleman for a place in the Toffees’ starting XI. He might not be the first choice instantly but at just 24-years of age, the best is yet to come from him. Furthermore, for that fee signing him should be a no brainer.

