Everton face competition for Colombia international Frank Fabra

Bengaluru, April 8: Premier League side Everton are set to face competition from Napoli and Fiorentina in their quest to sign Boca Juniors star Frank Fabra, according to the left-back's agent.
Recent reports claimed that the Toffees were lining up a summer swoop for the Colombian international, with the defender's contract set to expire in 2019.
Speaking recently, Fabra's agent Jose Costanzo revealed that Sam Allardyce's men have been scouting him during the recent international break.
He told Caracol TV: "We’ve been in Europe working, seeing what teams are looking for left-back, we got to know that Everton were watching the player with Colombia, and now we wait. For now we have no formal proposal.
"It’s not just Everton, Napoli are also following Frank, and Fiorentina could be another possibility. You have to bear in mind that the price is high and I think English football could be the one that can afford it."
In a recent interview with Sport Witness, Costanzo also claimed his client wants to play in England.
He added: "Boca will always ask for what the clause says, and that is fifteen million dollars (£10.6m). But they told us that if a logical offer comes for what the player is worth, they are going to sell him.
"I think he’ll end up playing in the Premier League. Frank wants to play in the Premier."
Fabra helped Boca Juniors win the Argentine league title last year, and is set to represent Colombia at the World Cup this summer.
Everton have been blessed with a top class player like Leighton Baines at left-back for so many years now but the Englishman is past his peak now and has also become injury prone.
Cuco Martina has done a decent job filling in for Baines when he was unavailable for the Toffees but Sam Allardyce wants a specialist rather than a temporary alternative and Fabra ticks all the boxes he wants.
