Everton right-back Seamus Coleman never doubted his comeback on the football pitch

London, March 23: 29-year-old Everton right-back and the captain of Republic of Ireland, Seamus Coleman, said that he was confident to make a comeback in the football arena even after suffering from the horrific injury.
On March 24, last year, Coleman had suffered a career-threatening injury against Wales during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter. In that goalless draw encounter, Coleman had faced a dangerous tackle from Wales' left-back Neil Taylor.
As a result, there was a fractured tibia and fibula in his right leg which was raising darkness on his professional football career. Coleman has now revealed that he was confident to make a comeback on the football pitch and he had never doubted that.
According to The Irish Times, Coleman said, “It never crossed my mind from day one or any way through the injury. I knew if I did everything I was told and the work I needed to do in the gym then I’d be back on the football pitch.
“I’m back now for five or six weeks and feel good in the games and hopefully I can do the same in the Irish shirt. I never doubted for a second that I’d get back playing football.”
After missing the remaining nine months of 2017, Coleman finally made a comeback in the professional football on January 31, this year. It was the Premier League game for his side Everton against Leicester City at Goodison Park, where Everton won by the 2-1 margin.
Till date, it is the only game he has played in the ongoing season. Recently, Coleman has also been included in the national team for the international friendly matches against the hosts Turkey on Friday.
Republic of Ireland’s head coach Martin O'Neill is delighted with Coleman’s international return. He said, “I’m delighted to see him back. I sometimes think he doesn’t know himself how influential he is, not only in the dressing room but out on the field of play, which is the main part.”
He believes that if the Everton right-back had been available for the remaining qualifier matches, they could be qualified for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The 66-year-old was quoted as saying, "I think it almost goes without saying that we missed him. Had he been fit, I think we may have made it, who knows? But he certainly would have given us a much better opportunity. I’ve said to him, I’d rather say it when he’s not in the room, he’s an absolutely world-class player.
“You talk about someone with a leg break getting back, but even when we saw him in the hospital in the first few nights, when he was really down, you felt that with his determination he would get through. That’s just his character. We as a group are delighted, the players are and the management team very much so. If he can stay clear from serious injury, who knows what lies in store for him in the next couple of years?”
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.