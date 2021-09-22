Everton's James Rodriguez set to complete Al Rayyan switch

Bengaluru, September 22: Colombian player James Rodriguez is finally set to complete his much-rumoured switch from Premier League outfit Everton to Qatar Stars League (QSL) side Al Rayyan, who are currently coached by former France and Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc.
According to insiders, Blanc was very keen to have Rodriguez, who has fallen out of favour at Goodinson Park after an impressive start to his Premier League career, on board at the QSL club.
Al Rayyan club released their official teaser video on their Twitter handle to confirm the move.
Rodriguez had become surplus to Everton's plans ever since the arrival of Rafa Benítez as manager and he has hardly played any competitive football in the last four months.
In the last weekend's Premier League tie against Aston Villa, Rodriguez was not even included in the squad.
"James Rodriguez joins Al Rayyan from Everton, agreement reached and confirmed! Official teaser video already released from Qatari club - salary payment agreed with #EFC board.
Medical already completed. James now set to leave European football," Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted.
According to reports in both local and international media, Blanc convinced the QSL club managmement about the need to sign the attacking midfielder.
It may be recalled that Rodriguez was in the news for all reasons last year after being reportedly involved in a dressing-room bust-up following the national team's 1-6 drubbing at the hands of Ecuador in a Qatar 2022 FIFA away World Cup qualifier in Quito.
The Colombian had joined Everton from Real Madrid last season when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge of the Merseyside team, but did not fit into Benitez's scheme of things.
In between he had a brief loan spell with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich as well.
Before the Al Rayyan move materialised, there were unconfirmed reports that Rodriguez had almost reached a deal with Portuguese club FC Porto after realising that his services are no longer required for the Toffees.
Rayyan are currently languishing eighth in the 2021-22 QSL season which is currently underway.