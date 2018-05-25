Football

Everton target Sergio Conceicao extends Porto contract

Posted By:
Sergio Conceicao
Sergio Conceicao

Porto, May 25: Sergio Conceicao has signed a one-year contract extension, committing his future to Porto through to 2020.

Conceicao was linked with the vacancy at Premier League side Everton following the departure of Sam Allardyce.

But after leading Porto to the Primeira Liga title in his first season in charge after switching from Nantes, Conceicao has penned fresh terms.

"I had another year on my contract," Conceicao said. "It is true that there was another approach, but my priority has always been to represent this club and to continue what was done this year.

"I am extremely happy for this renewal and for this sign of everyone's confidence in the work done so far. The president's confidence does not need paper or pen. The motivation to train does not need contracts.

"To this day, I have never discussed a contract with the president, and there have been some that we have done together. Porto thought it was important to do another year of my contract, and I am extremely pleased to be connected to the club until 2020."

Conceicao is a former Portugal winger who won the league three times with Porto during his time at the club as a player.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

Read more about: football everton primeira liga porto
Story first published: Friday, May 25, 2018, 3:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 25, 2018

Latest Videos

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue