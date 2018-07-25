Transfer talk: Everton, West Ham fighting it out for Augsburg defender Martin Hinteregger

Bengaluru, July 25: Ambitious Premier League clubs Everton and West Ham United are battling each other for the signature of Augsburg defender Martin Hinteregger.
The highly-rated centre-back was outstanding in the Bundesliga last season for club and his performances have put a posse of European clubs on alert.
The 25-year-old is regarded as one of the best young central defenders in Germany and is valued at a bargain £13million in the current transfer market.
The left-sided central defender is also being tracked by Italian giants Inter Milan, the cash-rich side who are also looking to bolster their defensive options.
Despite interest from Italy, reports claim that the Austrian international is more keen on playing Premier League football.
However, Augsburg are in a financially robust position and have no need to sell to generate funds. The Bundesliga outfit finished 12th last term and have ambitions on improving this season. They will fight to hold onto their prized asset.
Hinteregger, who moved to Augsburg from Red Bull Salzburg in 2016, has another three years to run on his current deal.
Both Premier League sides want defensive additions before the window closes and have regularly sent scouts to Germany to run the rule over the Austrian, who has 30 international caps, last season.
Despite the Hammers signing Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena, boss Manuel Pellegrini is still in the market for another centre-back with James Collins gone and the long-term fitness of Winston Reid uncertain as well.
Meanwhile, new Toffees boss Marco Silva will look to freshen up his defence with Phil Jagielka and Ashley Williams past their best. Micheal Keane, anothe defender, will hope to improve on his shaky first year at Goodison Park.
Everton are also looking at other options like James Tarkowski, Gary Cahill and Jamaal Lascelles but view Hinteregger as a much cheaper alternative.