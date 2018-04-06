FA Cup a must-win for Manchester United and Jose Mourinho: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

London, April 6: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suggested that Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho is still best in the business despite United's failure to win big trophies like Premier League and UCL this season however he has to win the FA Cup to save the club’s current season.
Ibrahimovic joined United from PSG as a free agent last year and helped Mourinho to win three trophies in his debut season, Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League by scoring a staggering 28 goals.
However, his march was stopped by a barrier when he suffered a cruciate knee ligament damage in April. The player following his comeback was offered a short-term deal but the second stint with United did not go to plan.
Following his comeback the player could only make two appearances, scoring one and it looked like fitness issues are still causing a problem to the player to perform at the highest level as he could not able to feature for the club since Jan. 26 because of a consistent knee injury.
Thus with a mutual settlement, United agreed to cancel Ibrahimovic's contract last week so the 36-year-old could move to the United States with LA Galaxy and able to play without any pressure and enjoy his rest of the playing days with ease.
In recent months, Mourinho got the sticks from his fans for crushing out in the round of 16 of Champions league and after seeing rival Pep Guardiola mastermind Manchester City's rise to the top of the Premier League, as it stands now the FA Cup is the club's last chance of silverware this term where they will face Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final.
And the 36-year-old who has been a devoted supporter of Mourinho since his Inter days has now urged Mourinho is still a winner despite the current situation but must win the FA Cup this season to avoid falling behind.
Ibrahimovic told ESPN FC: “I like Mourinho. He is the Special One.
“He likes to win. Wherever he went he won. He made me feel comfortable. He gave me a lot of responsibility. He said to me the only problem he had with me was when could he rest me.
“They've been doing it good. Let's hope, there's one last trophy to play for, and that's the FA Cup. So hopefully they win it.
“Last year we had a big success with the three trophies. With a new team like that -- new coach, couple of new players -- and hopefully that rings on because as a top team, like United, you need to keep winning, because that is the status of the club.
“You need to win. And if you're not winning, you're not belonging to the top.”
The 36-year-old Swedish during the interview also talked about his future. The former PSG man after joining Galaxy promptly enjoyed a stunning debut for his side last week as he scored two goals, one a long-range volley and the other an injury-time winner coming on as a substitute to win the game 4-3 after trailing 3-0 down against LAFC.
"I mean, today I just want to play football," he added. "I just want to feel good, play. And the other day I played 20 minutes, I think, and I've been training. I want to settle in, feel comfortable and do what I'm good at -- feel free in my game. So to think about the national team is the next step, but I don't think we're there yet. It's all about how I feel and what I want. To worry about football, we should not. We should worry about what I want.
"Everybody wants to play in the World Cup. I was super happy because there's been a lot of talks -- if I'm not there, what will happen? Normal kind of talks. When they succeed, I was the happiest, because you want to see your country play in the best scene in the world, and that's World Cup. So you just want to see them succeed. That is what I represented, and I want the other players to take it further and make it even better. So I'm just super positive and happy for them."
