FA Cup third round: Marine host Tottenham, Liverpool face Aston Villa

London, December 1: Tottenham will take on non-league Marine in the third round of the FA Cup.
Jose Mourinho's Premier League leaders will face the eighth-tier club after their second-round victory over Havant & Waterlooville.
Holders Arsenal will host Newcastle United, while Liverpool travel to Aston Villa, where they lost 2-7 in the Premier League this season.
Manchester United and Manchester City have home games against Championship clubs, with the Red Devils hosting Watford and Pep Guardiola's team playing Birmingham City.
Chelsea are at home to League Two side Morecambe, Leeds United head to Crawley Town and fifth-tier side Stockport County will host West Ham.
The matches are scheduled to be played over the weekend of January 9 and 10. Due to the impact on the schedule of the coronavirus pandemic, extra time and penalties will be used to settle any ties that are level after 90 minutes, with the traditional replays scrapped.
The final is due to take place on May 15.
FA Cup third-round draw:
Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle Southampton v Shrewsbury Town Chorley v Derby County Marine v Tottenham Wolves v Crystal Palace Stockport County v West Ham Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth Manchester United v Watford Stevenage v Swansea City Everton v Rotherham United Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City Arsenal v Newcastle United Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers Stoke City v Leicester City Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End Crawley Town v Leeds United Burnley v MK Dons Bristol City v Portsmouth QPR v Fulham Aston Villa v Liverpool Brentford v Middlesbrough Manchester City v Birmingham City Luton Town v Reading Chelsea v Morecambe Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday Norwich City v Coventry City Blackpool v West Brom Newport County v Brighton and Hove Albion Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town