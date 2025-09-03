Not Pakistan or Sri Lanka, India just need to worry about This team in Asia Cup 2025, says Irfan Pathan

Football Lauren James Addresses Fan Criticism: Quick Judgements During Euros 2025 Amid Injury Struggles Lauren James reflects on the criticism from England fans during the Euros 2025, highlighting the impact of injuries on her performance and urging empathy. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 14:46 [IST]

Lauren James has expressed her thoughts on the quick judgments made by some England fans during Euro 2025. Despite the Lionesses' triumph over Spain in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw, James faced criticism for her form. She was seen as crucial to England's title defence but struggled with injuries throughout the tournament.

James played in all six matches at the Euros, scoring twice. However, she suffered an injury in the quarter-final against Sweden, which forced her to leave both the semi-final and final early. Reflecting on this, she told BBC Sport that fans often don't understand what players are going through behind the scenes.

The Lionesses' victory marked them as only the second team to retain the Euros title after Germany's streak from 1989 to 2013. Despite being unable to finish the last two games, James contributed significantly to England's success. She emphasised that players always strive to perform their best, regardless of circumstances.

James highlighted that fans should be considerate as they might not be aware of personal challenges players face. "No player goes into a game or season thinking I'm not going to try," she stated. The Euros are rare opportunities, and players push themselves even when injured.

The injury sustained against Sweden is expected to delay James' return for Chelsea in the Women's Super League (WSL). Last season, she missed many matches due to injuries but managed three goals and one assist in nine appearances. Chelsea achieved a domestic treble under Sonia Bompastor despite her limited involvement.

James shared her struggle with fitness during the Euros and how it affected her performance. "I was obviously fighting to be fit for the Euros," she said, explaining how pain forced her off during critical matches. Her determination was evident as she tried to continue playing despite severe discomfort.

Future Prospects

There is currently no set date for James' return as Chelsea prepares to face Manchester City in their WSL opener on Friday. Her absence will be felt by both club and country as she works towards recovery. Fans hope for her swift return and continued contributions on the field.

James' experience serves as a reminder of the pressures athletes face and the importance of understanding from supporters. Her resilience and dedication remain evident as she navigates these challenges while aiming for future successes with both Chelsea and England.