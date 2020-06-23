Fantasy football tips: Players to sign for your FPL team for gameweek 31+

Bengaluru, June 23: Premier League matches are coming pretty thick and fast and here are a few tips for your fantasy teams.
With unlimited transfers to use up in GW30+, many managers completely changed the overview of the team filling players having double gameweek. But there won't be any more double gameweek hence they now have to parent a longer-term approach.
So keeping all this in mind we have selected five such names who can be beneficial not only in this gameweek but also in the longer approach.
The Gameweek 31+ kicks off on 23rd June with Leicester City hosting Brighton and Hove Albion in the King Power Stadium and the deadline to complete the team is 9.30 PM IST.
Goalkeeper
David de Gea MUN, £5.3 m
The Spaniard has been a little error-prone this season but United's defence is looking tight, with only two goals conceded in six games. They next host low-scoring Sheffield United who will be without some of their first-teamers. It seems a safe and convincing pick.
Defender
Matt Doherty WOL, £6.3m
The right wingback has scored one goal and provided three assists in his last four games, while Wolves have managed five clean sheets out of six. Nuno's side are now going into a relatively favourable run of matches. So you’ve money in the bank, he could be a very safe bet.
Midfielders
Bruno Fernandes MUN, £8.6m
The most in-form player in the league since his arrival. Bruno has now scored three goals and managed three assists in six games for Manchester United. They next host Sheffield United who will be without two of their mainstay defenders and travelling after a 3-0 thumping defeat against Newcastle United. If you have not signed him yet he should be an obvious pick given the form.
Heung-min Son TOT, £9.7m
The Spurs attacker endured a tough game in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United. But Son has been impressive under Mourinho and they play relegation battler West Ham next. So it could be a fair chance for him to get back on track.
Forward
Raul Jimenez WOL, £8.1m
Wolves looked in good shape against West Ham and Jimenez is one of the big reasons behind it. The Mexican striker has scored three goals in the last three fixtures. Now with him facing Bournemouth at home, who haven't kept a clean sheet in the last 13 matches, he could score big.