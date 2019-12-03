Fantasy football tips: Six players to sign for the FPL team for gameweek 15

Bengaluru, Dec. 3: After an exciting weekend of Premier League football, the excitement is again back, this time in midweek with Crystal Palace hosting Bournemouth on Tuesday night.
As Gameweek 15 approaches, many managers now will be rolling from a Gameweek 14 full of surprises. Chelsea's loss against West Ham produced the most shockwave which impacted the fantasy league as well.
Mason Mount is the most transferred out players in FPL this week while Tammy Abraham has been shipped out more than any other forward.
So here's a list of players who should you be looking at ahead of tonight's deadline.
Goalkeepers
Kasper Schmeichel LEI, £5.2m
The Danish keeper has kept four clean sheets in the last five games and the Foxes have an easy run of games in the coming weeks with Watford (H), Aston Villa (a), Norwich (H). Comparing him with other options, he probably has the best chances of delivering clean sheets.
Defender
Chilwell/Pereira LEI, £5.7m/£6.3m
Leicester have the best chances of delivering clean sheets in the coming weeks and keeping anyone of their fullback would be a great addition. Keeping anyone of them could not only help to get the clean sheet points but also their attacking threats would be an extra feature in this case.
Midfielder
Wilfried Zaha CRY, £6.7m
Zaha has scored in consecutive weeks and in the weekend his goal gave Palace their first victory in nine matches, 2-0 against Burnley. Given his form and his next opponent- Bournemouth who are somehow not compact defensively, picking him up could be a fine addition.
Christian Pulisic CHE, £7.5m
Chelsea although lost in the weekend but the American starlet was impressive once again. He will face Aston Villa next at home and given Chelsea's recent performances at home, he has high chances of getting into the scoresheet.
Forward
Jamie Vardy LEI, £9.9m
Top scorer of the league as of now, the English man is the most owned player from the forward section. Leicester's upcoming fixture looks easy on paper and with the form he's in, that makes him an obvious choice.
Lys Mousset, SHU £6.6m
Although the Blades do not have the reputation of scoring many goals but the former Bournemouth player is in fine form lately, averaging over seven points in his last six gameweeks. Sheffield's next couple of fixtures look a bit easy on paper and given his bargain price, he could be a decent pickup too.