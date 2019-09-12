Fantasy Premier League picks: Gameweek 5: Six players you must transfer

Bengaluru, Sept. 12: With the International break over, the Premier League action is set to resume from this weekend and so is the quest for Fantasy Premier League points.
Players of free-scoring Liverpool and Manchester City have rightly attracted the headlines at the start of the Premier League season, and accordingly, it is attacking players from those sides that are dominating the fantasy football charts thus far.
After the sky-high scores of GW4, it is time to analyse your further options. Many could trigger the wild card option to oversee the whole squad and many could make some changes in the lineup to keep up with the current trend of inform players with respect to comparative easy fixtures.
Here we have a few names you might want to consider ahead of the gameweek which kicks-off with Liverpool hosting Newcastle on Saturday.
Goalkeeper:
Dean Henderson SHU, £4.5m
Sheffield last season in Championship produced one of the best defensive displays and looking at PL promises so far, Chris Wilder's side looks to be again a solid defensive unit. With their next match against Southampton, who are fragile generally in away games, he could be a relevant pick for Clean sheet.
Defender:
Trent Alexander-Arnold LIV, £7m
Despite his high price, the English international so far has been a pick for value for the money. With three assists from his first four matches this time around, it's obvious he is still very much the Liverpool defender with the most chances of maximum attacking returns and with the UCL winners currently on a roll, winning every game so far, placing him in the FPL team against a weaker Newcastle is no brainer.
Midfielder:
Kevin De Bruyne MCI, £9.8m
Picking up Manchester City players looks to be the safest options this weekend as the defending champions will be up against a Norwich side, who have conceded goals pretty freely. And with the Belgian already on a roll, assisting five times and scoring once, he is the most dependable option to pick from.
Richarlison EVE, £7.9m
After three blank firing weeks, finally the Brazilian got off the mark in style in the previous game week, scoring twice. Marco Silva's men although has been vulnerable in away games and playing against Bournemouth could be tricky, but with the home side also looking unsettled and defensively fragile, Richarlision has every chance to make it into the scoresheet.
Mohamed Salah LIV, £12.5m
The Egyptian just like last Summer has taken little time to demonstrate why they require such financial expense. Already three goals and two assists, he faces a Newcastle team who are poor in away games. He could be one of the choices for captain for the coming week.
Forward:
Sergio Aguero MCI, £12.1m
With Gabriel Jesus out injured, the Argentine is obvious to start the game and with them play away to newly-promoted Norwich, who've looked sufficiently leaky so far he should the first pick from the forward section.