Fantasy Premier League team of Gameweek 13

Bengaluru, Nov. 27: Thirteen weeks of Premier League football has passed by and slowly the table is turning up to reveal the real intensity of the teams. A weekend of excitement and surprise and disappointment occurred after the international break which not only turned the standing but also hit a major block to many fantasy Premier league managers as well.
The players from both Arsenal and Manchester United suffered point loss after drawing against Southampton and Sheffield United however newly appointed Mourinho's arrival saw a rejuvenated Spurs who registered their first away win in 11 months.
But as usual, Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the table to eight points following a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace while both Leicester and Manchester City won too.
However, this week those performances have not reflected that much in the fantasy team of the week. Most of the names of the gameweek 13 has been from midtable or lower table side and here is the list below.
Goalkeeper
Tim Krul - Norwich - 11 points
So far it has been a difficult time for newly promoted Norwich who are fighting at the 18th spot. But their keeper Krul still has been rock solid. He delivered yet another memorable performance last week against Everton by making some important saves and keeping a clean sheet to win the tie 2-0.
Defender
James Tarkowski - Burnley - 17 points
The Burnley defender kept a cleansheet, scored a goal and even assisted another in their 3-0 victory over Watford to be in the team of the week and being the highest scored defender of the week.
Steve Cook - Bournemouth - 9 points
Despite the defeat, Bournemouth managed to put up one goal against Wolves and Cook has had yet another memorable week by scoring in the game. His performance also earned him two bonus points.
Ben Chilwell - Leicester - 8 points
Leicester have had the meanest defence in the league so far and that reflected again against Brighton in the last gameweek. The English defender right now one of the highest points earners in the season and managed to keep another cleansheet in the last game, with two additional bonus points.
Midfield
Conor Hourihane - Aston Villa - 14 points
Most point-getter from midfield this week, Hourihane returned to the line-up against his former boss only to score one and assisted another to defeat Newcastle. He earned three bonus points plus one from the cleansheet.
John Fleck - Sheffield United - 13 points
Fleck has had one of the best performance of his career against the Red Devils where he scored one and assisted another in their 3-3 draw. His performance also earned him an additional three bonus points, making it to 13 points, his highest return so far in the fantasy table.
Son-Heung Min - Tottenham - 13 points
Regardless of Spurs season so far, the Asian attacker was pretty much prolific compared to other team-mates and it did reflect again in Mourinho's first game as manager too. The South Korea international earned himself 13 FPL points, scoring one and assisting another as he has now scored in three of the past four gameweeks.
Todd Cantwell - Norwich - 10 points
Norwich after September registered their first win and the young English winger helped the side achieve the target. He was a popular selection in the early weeks of the season but struggled in last two months. But scored one of the two goals against Everton to earn two bonus points and one point for the cleansheet to be in the team of the week.
Forward
Jamie Vardy - Leicester - 12 points
No surprise here, the retired English international has been on a roll, and in yet another week made it into the team of the week. He scored one and assisted another with maximum bonus points. This is the third time in the past four gameweeks that the 32-year-old has delivered double-digit hauls.
Alexandre Lacazette - Arsenal - 12 points
Arsenal misery continue this week again as they managed to salvage a 2-2 draw against relegation battling Southampton. However, the game week brought a good fortune for Lacazette. His late equaliser was one of two goals he would score at the Emirates this weekend, winning him three bonus points and a total of 12 for the round.
Marcus Rashford - Manchester United - 11 points
Rashford's stunning form for the club continues this weekend, as well as the Red Devils, scored once with one assist in their 3-3 draw against Sheffield. It was his 10th goal in the last 11 games in all competitions. After the first gameweek, where he scored twice against Chelsea, he managed to put up his first FPL double-digit haul again this week to be in the team of the week.