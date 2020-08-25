Fantasy Premier League tips: Five budget midfielders for the 2020-21 season

Kolkata, August 25: With the new Premier League season about to start, Fantasy Football managers will be looking to strengthen their squad with star players as well as some bargain additions.
The majority of owners' £100million funds is set to be spent on premium selects such as Kevin De Bruyne, Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah, but the money for such signings needs to be saved somewhere.
That is where bargain differentials come in. The bargains always breakthrough within weeks of the season starting, but spotting them from Day 1 can save a lot of future transfers.
Midfielders have the best point potential due to the scoring system. Hence, signing effective midfielders on a cheap rate is the key. Here, we look at five cut-price gems who could do well for your FPL side in 2020-21.
Phil Foden (Manchester City) £6.5m
With David Silva departing, the young English international is likely to attain a bigger game-time this season. This time he could turn out to be the dark horse for FPL managers.
Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) £5.5m
The Southampton attacker has had played a key role in his side's resurgence and ended the season on a high note with five goals and four assists. Given he would be involved more next season Armstrong could be a big bet.
Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) £5.0m
The Czech Republic international is the latest find of David Moyes. A box-to-box midfielder who likes to involve more in the opposition box, he could be a very good option for the managers.
Matheus Pereira (West Brom) £6.0m
The Brazilian was the centre of every Baggies attack last season where he netted eight goals and provided 16 assists. If he combines well with other attackers, his price could quickly rise as the weeks go by.
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) £5.5m
Saka was one of the bargains buys of last season, breaking into the Arsenal team to provide a goal and six assists. If he maintains his form, FPL bosses will have a star on their hands for a very modest amount.