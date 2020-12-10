Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five Players for Gameweek 12

Bengaluru, Dec. 10: Last Premier League game week was potentially a great week for fantasy managers with an average score of 62 representing the highest so far this season.
Most of the big assets delivered points. But the Gameweek 12 starts off a marathon of matchdays means there will be plenty of games coming together at your doorstep every week.
As such, there’s no time like the present to get your Fantasy Football team assorted if you have not figured out your options for the next week. Fantasy Premier League managers need to be cautious of the rotation certain managers will dispose and here is our pick of five players of the weekend who could improve your side:
Goalkeeper
Karl Darlow NEW, (£5.0m)
Newcastle host relegation battling West Brom and Fulham within their next three upcoming fixtures. Hence, if their home game against West Brom gets the go-ahead he could be gambled on to register clean sheets starting from this week.
Defender
Jannik Vestergaard SOU, (£4.8m)
The Sotton centre-back has kept four clean sheets while also chipping in with three goals so far this season. They next face Sheffield at home who have been absolutely poor in attack.
Midfielders
Mohamed Salah LIV, £12.2m
Scored one and assisted another last weekend and now will be up against a shaky Fulham who have conceded the most goals of any team in the league so far this season. Hence, an in-form Salah could deliver another high scoring gameweek.
James Ward-Prowse SOU, £6.2m
The English midfielder has been one of the most productive players this campaigns besides big names with his tally of 4 goals and 3 assists. He could continue his great form against vulnerable Sheffield next.
Forward
Jamie Vardy (£10.3m)
The Leicester forward increased his tally to 9 Premier League goals, by scoring the last-minute winner against Sheffield Utd at the weekend. Now he will be up against Brighton at home who have been struggling to keep clean sheets of late. So he could feature on the scoreline once again.