Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five Players For Gameweek 3

Kolkata, September 24: With the midweek Carabao Cup ties over, the focus now shifts obviously back to Premier League and the Fantasy Premier League calculations.
We have five names you might want to consider ahead of the gameweek 3 kicks-off with Manchester United visiting Brighton on Saturday (September 26).
Goalkeeper
Rui Patrício (WOL, £5.5m)
Wolves have a comparatively easy run of fixtures starting with West Ham at home and given Nuno's side are rock solid at the bac, the Portuguese keeper looks to be the safest option among others.
Defender
Reece James (CHE, £5.1m)
The Chelsea right-back can cause trouble against a West Brom side that’s conceded eight goals in two games and that will be without their starting left-back.
Midfielder
Son Heung-Min (TOT, £9.6m)
Scored four goals in the last game along with one assist and with them playing Newcastle next, he has every chance of making it into the scoresheet.
James Rodríguez (EVE, £7.5m)
The Everton midfielder enjoyed another promising display last weekend scoring against West Brom. The Toffees now have a good run of fixtures starting with Crystal Palace.
Forward
Tammy Abraham (CHE, £7.5m)
Following his winner at Spurs and a hat-trick against West Brom the Chelsea forward is a must-in-inclusion for your team if you have not taken him already.