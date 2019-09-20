Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five players to get ahead of Gameweek 6

Bengaluru, Sep 20: After an exciting midweek curtain-raiser week of European football, Premier League football is again back on the fold. As Gameweek 6 approaches, many managers now will be rolling from a Gameweek 5 full of surprises. City's loss against Norwich produced the most shockwave which now has resulted in the fantasy league as well.
Raheem Sterling is the most transferred out players in FPL this week while Ederson has been shipped out more than any other goalkeeper in GW6.
Surprisingly, Liverpool stars are not being snapped up with enthusiasm and managers are only preferring players from mid-table and top four aspirant sides.
So here's a list of players who should you be looking at ahead of the Friday deadline?
Jordan Pickford EVE, £4.6m
Despite some bad defeats on the road, Everton is a strong side at home – and with them facing a promoted Sheffield United side who so far has not tested other teams on the offensive third, picking the English international could be a good option.
Diego Rico BOU, £4m
Returned to the side for the 3-1 win against Everton due to injury to Daniels and he is likely to stay there for at least couple of games. And with him grabbing an assist and a trip to Southampton who is not so strong defensively, he’s looking like a good cheap option.
Todd Cantwell Nor, £4.9
Norwich look full of goals going into this weekend’s game at Burnley. The youngster has been one of the stars of Norwich’s brilliant start to the season, assisting twice and scoring two goals of his own against Chelsea and Manchester City. With four easy fixtures coming up choosing such a cheap attacking midfielder feels like a no-brainer.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ARS, £11.0m
The Arsenal defence may be in shambles but their upfront firepower looks still strong, thanks to last season's joint-top scorer. Aubameyang has already delivered a goal or an assist in every game week this season and with them facing promoted Villa at home, he is likely to keep his form in the game as well.
Callum Wilson BOU, £7.8m
The Bournemouth talisman has either a goal or assists in every game this season. He was on point with an assist in three consecutive games before finding the net himself three times in his last two matches. Now with Southampton, upfront at the weekend, he has a better chance to increase his tally further.