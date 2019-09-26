Fantasy Premier League tips, Gameweek 7: Players to pick

Bengaluru, Sep 26: After the midweek Carabao Cup ties, the attention now again shifts towards Premier League and obviously to Fantasy Premier League calculations. Last week should have been a good week for many of the managers who had players from Manchester City, except Sterling.
An average of 52 points was noted overall however who has had a bad last matchday would now look to shuffle their team and make some changes in the side. Rashford and Sterling after their injury and absence respectively look to be the most ousted player at the moment while Tammy Abraham and KDB are the most transferred players.
Many could trigger the wild card option to oversee the whole squad and many could make some changes in the lineup to keep up with the current trend of inform players with respect to comparative easy fixtures.
If so, we have a few names you might want to consider ahead of the gameweek which kicks-off with Liverpool visiting Sheffield on Saturday.
Vicente Guaita CRY, £5m
Crystal Palace host promoted Norwich City who looks to be in shambles at away tie. They are yet to score a goal in their last two away games against Burnley and West Ham, and keeping the Eagles keeper looks to be the safest option among others.
Issa Diop WHU, £4.5m
West Ham currently have the most in-form defence in the league having kept three consecutive clean sheets, and Diop looks like the first defensive name on their team sheet. This weekend’s trip to Bournemouth looks tricky but three of their following four matches are at home to Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Newcastle. So it's a gamble worth taking.
Son Heung-min TOT, £9.6m
Spurs may be struggling lately but their home form have been solid so far. Son has been the star performer for them since his inclusion scoring two goals and assisting the same in three appearances. And with them playing Southampton next, who have not good in away games, he has every chance of making it into the scoresheet.
Andriy Yarmolenko NOR, £5.9m
Have already scored two goals in three games and with the Hammers on a fine form, he could be the man to edge past Eddie Howe's team who have conceded some silly goals till now.
Tammy Abraham CHE, £7.5m
The most man in form at the moment, the Chelsea forward is a must in inclusion for your team if you have not taken him already. With seven goals to his name and most of them coming against weaker opponents, Tammy should keep justice to the hype with the home match against Brighton.