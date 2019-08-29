Fantasy Premier League tips: Players to select for Gameweek 4

Bengaluru, Aug 29: FPL Gameweek 4 is on the way and we have already seen a flurry of wildcards and points hit. Now it’s that time of the week to analyze your strategy and pick your preferable Fantasy Premier League team for the coming weekend with respect to fixtures.
We have a few names you might want to consider ahead of the gameweek which kicks-off with Southampton hosting Manchester United. After the sky-high scores of GW1, GW2 offered a return to normality with the average score of the week being a measly 41 points, many top guns failed to produce the return.
And ahead of the game week 3, it is time to analyse your further options.Many could trigger the wild card option to oversee the whole squad and many could make some changes in the lineup to keep up with the current trend of inform players with respect to comparative easy fixtures.
Ederson MCI, £6.1m
Manchester City are this weekend’s best bet for a clean sheet, playing at home against Brighton.
Fabian Schar NEW, £5m
Schar got two bonus points for his performance in the 1-0 win at Spurs and now with a home game against rock-bottom Watford up next, he is another favourable option of getting a clean sheet.
David Silva MCI, £7.4m
Silva was phenomenal against Bournemouth last week getting two assists and with the home fixture against minnows Brighton, he could be a star performer this week. At £7.4m, David Silva could provide a cheaper, short-term alternative to De Bruyne, with the wildcard perhaps a more suitable time to accommodate the Belgian.
Todd Cantwell NOR, £4.7m
Emerging as a strong cheap option, with a goal and two assists in his last two matches for an attacking Norwich side, playing against West Ham could again get him some fantasy points.
Mason Mount CHE, £6.2m
Chelsea's football till now have looked the complete opposite of last year and their style of direct football could see them scoring a lot of goals. Their midfield ace Mount has been the star performer till now scoring in two consecutive weeks. And with the Blues lining up against promoted Sheffield at home, the midfielder could again gain managers some important points.
Ashley Barnes BUR, £6.6m
Only Sergio Agüero and Sadio Mané have scored more in 2019 than Burnley’s Barnes and with the Reds yet to keep a clean sheet this season, you could back the English player scoring against them at Turf Moor in a tricky game.
Teemu Pukki NOR, £7.0m
The obvious suggestion, now the Premier League’s top goal-scorer is in sublime form and has the confidence even scoring against the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool. He should be an obvious pick going into the trip to West Ham who are vulnerable defensively.
Sebastien Haller WHU, £7.4m
Haller opened his account up and running with a double in the win at struggling Watford and with the player this weekend playing at home against a vulnerable defensive Norwich side, he has every chance of getting points again.Sergio Aguero MCI, £12.00mPlaying against Brighton at home and the Argentine on a sublime form, scoring four goals in the first three games makes him one of the favourite highest point-getters of the coming week.