FC Goa sign MoU with three North East clubs

Bengaluru, September 26: FC Goa have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with three clubs from the North East region.
FC Goa, represented by Sujay Sharma, Head of Player Recruitment and Analysis agreed a partnership with Mawkhar Sports Club, Mawlai Sports Club and Royal Wahingdoh Sports Club wherein the Goan club will offer technical expertise to them.
In return, Goa will have the option to sign players from these clubs in the future for a fixed fee.
The North East region has constantly produced top Indian talent over the years and FC Goa will look to further help develop the sport in the region through this venture.
Akshay Tandon, president of FC Goa, is happy with the tie up with the north east clubs.
"We are pleased to have got into a formal partnership with these three clubs. We are excited at the prospect of having an opportunity to scout talent from the state of Meghalaya.
"The state, much like Goa holds a real passion for football and the enthusiasm the state has for the sport is commendable. These three clubs have played a vital role in developing that passion," he said.
FC Goa have invested a lot in youth this season and Tandon reiterated the club's aim to develop the sport.
"With us sharing a common vision in the development of promising young talent, this was a wonderful opportunity for us to work together. We hope that this tie-up will give the young players an opportunity to develop their talent by instilling professional ethics.
"As it's been well documented, we have focused a lot of our efforts in investing in youth this year and this is another step in that direction. We are confident that in the coming years that we will see these investments coming to fruition," he explained.