FC Goa sign Zaid Krouch from Morocco's Moghreb Tetouan

Goa, January, 10: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa has roped in Zaid Krouch from Moroccan club Moghreb Tetouan.
The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a contract till the end of the season after completing his medical.
The fleet-footed attacker has represented Morocco at the 2014 African Nations Championship. Zaid has also displayed his brilliance in the CAF Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.
#ZK ANNOUNCED. Welcome to the family @zaidkrouch 👊#WelcomeZaid #NowWeRise #ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/9XX0TXBecY— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 10, 2019
Speaking to fcgoa.in once the move was sealed, Krouch said, "I'm thrilled to join FC Goa. I'm delighted to be here. I have worked with Sergio Lobera during his time in Morocco and enjoyed playing under him and in his style of football".
"I have also played alongside Hugo Boumous and known Ahmed Jahouh. I have seen the team play and I believe we have a great team which plays a brand of football which is fun to watch. More than anything I see a real hunger in the club to win something and I hope to help the club and its supporters in its quest to win silverware in the days to come."
FC Goa are currently perched third in the ISL table with 20 points from 11 games.
(Source: FC Goa Media)