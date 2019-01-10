Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

FC Goa sign Zaid Krouch from Morocco's Moghreb Tetouan

By
Zaid Krouch
Zaid Krouch has signed a contract with FC Goa till the end of the season

Goa, January, 10: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa has roped in Zaid Krouch from Moroccan club Moghreb Tetouan.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a contract till the end of the season after completing his medical.

The fleet-footed attacker has represented Morocco at the 2014 African Nations Championship. Zaid has also displayed his brilliance in the CAF Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Speaking to fcgoa.in once the move was sealed, Krouch said, "I'm thrilled to join FC Goa. I'm delighted to be here. I have worked with Sergio Lobera during his time in Morocco and enjoyed playing under him and in his style of football".

"I have also played alongside Hugo Boumous and known Ahmed Jahouh. I have seen the team play and I believe we have a great team which plays a brand of football which is fun to watch. More than anything I see a real hunger in the club to win something and I hope to help the club and its supporters in its quest to win silverware in the days to come."

FC Goa are currently perched third in the ISL table with 20 points from 11 games.

(Source: FC Goa Media)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND v AUS: ODIs, T20Is schedule
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 15:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue