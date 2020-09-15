Fernando Torres thinks Liverpool's Premier League title will be first of many

London, Sept. 15: Fernando Torres believes Liverpool are set up for sustained Premier League success and expressed his delight that their 30-year wait for top-flight glory is over.
The former Reds striker feels the 2019-20 title – which saw the team rack up 99 points under Jurgen Klopp – is likely to be the first of many in the coming years.
"I'm so happy Liverpool won the Premier League because they deserved it," Torres told talkSPORT.
"I was especially happy for the supporters; I know how important it was for them to win the Premier League.
"Even when they won the Champions League the season before, obviously that's a huge achievement, but once you play for Liverpool and are in contact with the people, you know how important it was for them to win the Premier League back.
"After 30 years they did it and they did it in a brilliant way. I'm sure with the squad they have they will win more Premier Leagues in the next years."
Liverpool started the new season with a dramatic 4-3 home win over Leeds United, while another of Torres' former clubs, Chelsea, battled to a 3-1 away victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.
Torres likes what he sees of the Blues under Frank Lampard, although while future success looks likely, he thinks the title in 2020-21 could prove beyond them.
"They are building a fantastic team, not just for this season, but for the future," said the former Spain international.
"They are building a very interesting squad but they are young, and you can see Frank can manage a young team as he did last season in a brilliant way.
"They will be close but I don’t know if they can compete with Liverpool and Man City. Hopefully they can go for the Premier League right until the end.
"I think Liverpool will still be stronger than Man City or Chelsea.
"In the next two or three years the Premier League, again, will be the top league in the world. The future stars are going there. It's an exciting moment."
Torres, who is set to feature in an Amazon documentary about his life and career, also explained his controversial decision to leave Liverpool for Chelsea back in January 2011.
"It was the peak of my career at Liverpool," he said. "I arrived in a new city when I didn't speak any English, but everyone at the city and the club made me happy. It was only happy times.
"The relationship between fans and players at Atletico was similar; Liverpool fans are special and the relationship between them is very close.
"When I left Atletico, the team of my heart, it was with the target of winning trophies.
"I was super happy at Liverpool but the club was about to be sold and it was a difficult moment; they were selling all their players and they started bringing in young players.
"It was another six or seven years to create a winning team and I didn’t have that time.
"I needed to find my own way and that was going to Chelsea. I thought that was the club to offer me more chance of winning trophies."