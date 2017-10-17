FIFA U-17 WC: Rahul explains why he did not celebrate Jeakson's goal

New Delhi, Oct 17: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam marked his names in the history books of Indian football when he scored India’s first ever goal in any format of the World Cup against Colombia.
India were trailing 1-0 to the South American giants when Jeakson scored a late goal to equalise only to see Colombia scoring in the next minute.
In the closing minutes of the game, Sanjeev Stalin's swirling corner found the head of Jeakson who duly converted it. Amid the huge celebrations of Indian players and staffs, one player was found not participating in it and it became the subject for many critics.
It was none other than one of India’s best players in the tournament, Kerala-born Rahul Kannoly Praveen, who did not join the bandwagons of the celebration of the historic goal.
Rahul was seen holding his head in the background while the rest of the team wheeled away in celebration, causing a minor stir.
Jeakson's equalizer against Colombia made the fans and players go crazy, but the versatile Indian starlet did not take part in the celebration as he was busy praying for the nation, revealed an excited Rahul after receiving a grand welcome in his own home state, Kerala.
Rahul is among the four players who played for India throughout the tournament. Rahul was deployed as a right-back against the USA, while his role in the other two games was as an attacker.
Despite performing the best the could India bowed out of the tournament, losing all three group games and conceding nine goals in the process. The only goalscorer for India in the tournament was Jeakson, who scored against Colombia with a bullet header.
However, the young Blues have certainly won the hearts of millions. Rahul is among the players who have not yet penned down a deal with AIFF.
Reports earlier confirmed that a few I-League and ISL clubs have shown interest in these players as they have already offered them a threefold rise in the wages they were given.