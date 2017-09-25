FIFA U-17 World Cup: Chile and Japan announce strong squads

Bengaluru, September 25: Next month's Under 17 World Cup participants Chile and Japan announced their 21 man squad for the upcoming tournament on Sunday (September 24).
Asian powerhouse Japan will appear in their eighth U-17 World Cup, they reached the quarter-finals on two occasions whereas Chile will show up for the fourth time and second in succession after playing hosts in 2015.
Chile has been a standout team in both Junior and Senior category. The Senior team earlier stunned everyone with back to back Copa America titles and their Under 17 team will be eager to replicate the same.
The Chile team finished second in the South American championships this term and a couple of months back participated in two four-nation tournaments for the preparation of the World Cup. They also played against Indian U17 team there and were held 1-1 by the Blues but later beat Belgium and Poland and drew with France to win the other.
The Latin American team will rely upon two of their star youngster Ignacio Mesias and Pedro Campos who impressed everyone in the qualifiers. Chile feature in Group F along with England, Mexico and Iraq.
Japan reached the semi-final of AFC U-16 Championship in 2016 but lost against Iraq in the match. However, as a result of reaching that stage, they qualified for the 2017 World Cup.
The Asian team heavily rely on youngster Takefusa Kubo, termed as Japanese Messi who earlier made the record to become the youngest scorer in the Countries top division domestic League. Japan are in Group E alongside France, New Caledonia and Honduras.
Chile U-17 squad:
Goalkeepers: Julio Bez, Rodrigo Cancino, Hugo Araya;
Defenders: Gast, Mat Silva, Lucas Alarc Sebasti Valencia, Yerco Oyanedel, NicolAravena;
Midfielders: Martin Lara, Mauricio Morales, Oliver Rojas, Branco Provoste, Maximiliano Guerrero;
Forwards: William Gama, Ignacio Contreras, Ignacio Mes, Diego Valencia, Jairo Vuez, Pedro Campos, Antonio D O'Higgins.
Japan U-17 squad:
Goalkeepers: Umeda Togo, Tani Kosei, Suzuki Zion
Defenders: Iketaka Nobuki, Kemmotsu Takumu, Sugawara Yukinari, Kobayashi Yuki, Yamasaki Taichi, Baba Seiya.
Midfielders: Okuno Kohei, Hirakawa Rei, Suzuki Toichi, Tsubaki Naoki, Fukouka Shimpei, Kida Hinata, Kozuki Soichiro.
Forwards: Yamada Hiroto, Miyashiro Taisei, Nakamura Keito, Kubo Takefusa, Saito Koki.