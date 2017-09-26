FIFA U-17 World Cup: Over 20K tickets sold for first match day at DYP

Mumbai, September 26: Over 20,000 tickets have been sold for the first match day - comprising two matches - to be played at the D Y Patil Stadium in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on October 6, day one of the FIFA U17 World Cup.
"Over 20,000 tickets have been sold out so far out of the total capacity (around 45,000) of the stadium," sources said on Tuesday (September 26).
According to sources, they have another 10 days left for the tournament to kick off and a full house for the first two games is expected. They also said the stadium will be handed over to FIFA anytime after September 28, though a final date for it has to be fixed.
Meanwhile, the D Y Patil Stadium has been completely renovated for the FIFA event, to be hosted by India for the first time. As per sources, all the seats have been changed to ensure that spectators get a good view of the games. The seats have been imported from South Korea.
"All the new seats are put in. A new fabric roof has been installed and we have made sure the seating is done in such a manner that every spectator, who sits in the stadium, has a unique watching experience," a senior official of D Y Patil Sports Academy recently told PTI.
"In terms of renovation, two practise grounds are ready in the facility (campus)," he said. It is learnt that all arrangements are in place for the tournament and some finishing touches are being given.
And as per sources in the knowhow, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has agreed to ply buses from the stadium to nearby railway stations - Juinagar and Nerul - for the convenience of commuters.