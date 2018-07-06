Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA WC 2018 Highlights: Belgium blunt Brazil to reach semfinals, to face France

Belgium players celebrate their second goal against Brazil
Kazan, July 6: Good evening or whatever it is in your time zone from MyKhel. Here we are staring our live coverage of the quarterfinal between Brazil and Belgium. The winner will face France in the semifinals.

01:30 am

ALL OVER. Belgium won 2-1 and they will France in semis on Tuesday.

01:09 am

Finally Brazil have managed to strike one back through Augusto 2-1. But they don't have too much time.

12:52 am

There is no room for Brazil through the Belgian defence. It's like walking through an incredibly narrow alley

12:44 am

The night of frustration continues for Brazil. All Firmino had to put his leg to Marcelo cross but he misses it. And then Courtois denies Jesus.

12:36 am

Off we go again for the second half

12:26 am

BRAZIL have not managed to comeback after going 0-2 down at a World Cup. The last time they did it was against Sweden and winning 4-2 in 1938. Some record that is

12:21 am

HALF-TIME: BELGIUM 2 VS BRAZIL 0 (Fernandinho (OG) and Kevin de Bruyne are scorers for Belgium.

12:09 am

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is having a whale/shark/mammoth of a night here in Kazan

12:04 am

2-0 up Belgium are. Kevin de Bruyne fed by Lukaku hammered one drive past Alisson. Stunning.

11:59 pm

Neymar took a few seconds out for medical attention as Brazil continue to search for an equaliser.

11:51 pm

FYI: The name of Brazil coach TITE is not read as it is written. The pronunciation is CHEECHEE

11:47 pm

Belgium are 1-0 up thanks to Fernandinho's own goal. Brazil made a quick counter immediately but Neymar was met with some 33 Belgian defenders

11:43 pm

A fast paced start for the game. Brazil's Thiago Silva was denied by the post while Paulinho made a weak shot with only Courtious in front of him.

11:41 pm

Neymar was brought down by Felliani and trollers are working overtime too

11:13 pm

Team news of Belgium: Nacer Chadli and Marouane Fellaini are in for Yannick Carrasco and Dries Mertens.

11:11 pm

The team news of Brazil: Marcelo and Fernandinho are starting in place of Felipe Luiz and the suspended Casemiro

France had beaten Uruguay 2-0 earlier on Friday (July 6) night courtesy two soft goals from Raphael Varane - header from a set piece - and Antoine Griezmann, who was helped massively by the error of Uruguay goalkeeper.

Here's the Starting XI of Brazil and Belgium.

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 22:45 [IST]
