FIFA World Cup 2018: Iniesta, Messi, Ochoa - footballers who will appear in 4th WC (Part 2)

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 4
The 30-year-old Argentine attacking midfielder is considered as one of the greatest players to grace the pitch, all thanks to his playmaking skills and ability to turn matches around all by himself. He made his World Cup debut in the 2006 German World Cup and scored a goal and an assist in three matches. Though both the 2006 and 2010 world didn't go well for Argentina, in 2014 he went all the way to the finals before losing to Germany. He has publicly stated that this will be his last World Cup which leaves him with one shot to emulate Diego Maradona.
Andres Iniesta (Spain) - 4
The 34-year-old midfield maestro is going to be the part of Spain's World Cup squad for the fourth time. In 2010, his extra time goal against Netherlands helped Spain lift the trophy for the very first time. The 2014 World Cup, on the other hand, was an embarrassment as Spain could not get out of the group stage. However, this time around, with a talented squad helping him out, there is a feeling that Iniesta could lift his second World Cup.
Valon Behrami (Switzerland) - 4
The Swiss midfielder who currently plays for Udinese joined the Switzerland national team for the 2006 World Cup at the age of 21. Though he did not play much in 2006 thanks to a groin injury, he played a role in helping them qualify for the same. In the 2010 World Cup, he was sent off for elbowing Arturo Vidal in the second Group H match. In 2014, he played an instrumental role in beating Ecuador with a last minute block that transitioned into a goal resulting attack. The football journey man who has played for Napoli, Watford, West Ham, Lazio and several other clubs will definitely bring a lot of steel to the Swiss midfield.
Mark Milligan (Australia) - 4
He might be the least glamourous name in this list. A footballing journey man who has largely played for various top clubs in Asia, he currently plies his trade for the Saudi club Al Ahli. He was selected for the 2006 World Cup, at the age of 20, as the youngest member of the squad. He has been utilized in a three-man midfield for Australia, however, he started off his career as a defender.
Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico) - 4
The Standard Liege goalkeeper has been playing for Mexico since the age of 20. He has the unique record of making his World Cup debut in his third World Cup as he was unused during the 2006 and 2010 editions. He gained instant fame during the second group game against Brazil where he blocked a point blank Neymar header to help Mexico earn a draw against Brazil.
Andres Guardado (Mexico) - 4
Another Mexican who will be making it to his fourth World Cup. However, he happens to have gotten an early start with the national team. He was selected for the World Cup squad in 2006 at the age of 20 and has featured in every World Cup since. The midfielder currently plies his trade with Real Betis and has previously played for Bayer Leverkusen, PSV, Valencia and Deportivo.
Honourable mention: Gianluigi Buffon - 5 World Cups
Had Italy made it to this World Cup, it would have been Buffon's 6th appearance. He was an unused substitute during the 1998 World Cup but has been the first-choice goalkeeper since 2002. The 40-year-old won the coveted trophy in 2006. Buffon, along with Lothar Matthäus (Germany), Rafael Marquez and Antonio Carbajal (both of Mexico), hold the record for being part of five World Cups. However, Lothar Matthäus and Antonio Carbajal are the only ones to appear in 5 World Cups and play in all of them.