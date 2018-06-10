FIFA World Cup 2018: Marquez, Ronaldo, Ramos, Cahill - footballers who will appear in 4th WC

|
Rafael Marquez Alvarez (Mexico) - 5
The former Barcelona man, who won four La Liga titles and two Champions league titles, has been playing for Mexico since 1997. He narrowly missed out playing for Mexico in the 1998 World Cup but has featured in every World Cup since 2002. He also holds the distinction of being the only person to captain a country in four different World Cups. At the age of 39, he will be one of the oldest players at the current World Cup and definitely the most experienced. He will hold the distinction of being the only player in Russia to have been a part of five World Cups.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 4
The 33-year-old Portuguese striker made his World Cup debut in 2006 where he scored a goal. Portugal finished 4th in that tournament and since then, they have not been their best. Ronaldo won the Euros with an able supporting cast but the current crop might not be enough to win the World Cup. Given his appetite and comments about playing till 40, one might be forgiven if they believe Ronno will appear in Qatar at the age of 37.
Javier Mascherano (Argentina) - 4
Along with Lionel Messi, this 33-year-old Argentine defender made his debut in the 2006 World Cup. Though he has been used as a defender by Barcelona, he always returns to his favourite position of defensive midfielder while playing for Argentina. Considering his exit from the Catalan giants, it is safe to say that age is catching up with the Argentine and this could be his last World Cup.
Tim Cahill (Australia) - 4
The 38-year-old veteran Australian centre-forward has been part of the Australian World Cup squad since 2006. Republic of Ireland had tried to convince the striker to play for them thanks to his Irish roots. However, he chose to play for the Socceroos. His first World Cup has been his best outing so far. Australia were knocked out by eventual winners Italy in 2006 in the round of 16. The 2010 World Cup was a heart break as they failed to make it out of the group stage on goal difference.
|
Pepe Reina (Spain) - 4
The 35-year-old Spanish goalkeeper was part of the Spanish World Cup squad since 2006. Though he has been a brilliant goalkeeper at club level, right from the start of his career, he has unfortunately had to play second fiddle to Iker Casillas and now David De Gea. In 2010, he played an important role in the quarter-final without even playing the match. Casillas revealed that Reina's advice helped him save Oscar Cardozo's penalty.
|
Sergio Ramos (Spain) - 4
Sergio Ramos started off in 2006 as a right-back. Though he would occasionally play as centre-back for Real Madrid, he was largely a full-back for Spain during his initial years. The 2010 win had him playing every minute of the campaign as a right-back as the centre backs were Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique. His current position was cemented in Euro 2012 and he has largely remained there since. With a solid squad that has the perfect balance of youth and experience, Ramos could be on his way to win his second World Cup medal along with a few others in the squad.