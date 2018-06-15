FIFA World Cup 2018: From Pele to Pogba, winners of Best Young Player Award

Bengaluru, June 15: Every football world cup produces some performances that echo in our hearts for ages. FIFA World Cup not only produces a country's footballing calibre but also provides us with several unknown young names from the world football.
These young footballers who prove their worth amid all the pressure and attention of the World Cup manage to win young player of the tournament award draw the attention of popular clubs.
Here are all the names of players between World Cup 1958 and 2014 who have won the prestigious young player of the tournament trophy:
1958: Pele (Brazil)
Age: 17
One of the best players ever to grace the world football Pele started his World Cup journey in 1958. The young forward scored an incredible six goals at the tournament, including two in the final to clinch the World title as the youngest ever winner. He later went on winning another two World titles with Brazil and ended the career with numerous trophies with Brazilian club Santos also.
1962: Florian Albert (Hungary)
Age: 20
The Hungarian forward carried his team to a quarterfinal finish by scoring 4 goals. He was instrumental in Hungary beating Brazil at the ’66 World Cup in England however sadly he never won any international acclaim with his national side. However, his superb form in his club career continued and he won the Ballon d’Or in 1967. Albert played his whole career for Hungarian side Ferencvaros
1966: Franz Beckenbauer (West Germany)
Age: 20
One of the best defenders of all time, Beckenbauer started his World cup journey from this tournament. Despite being a central defender he scored four goals in the tournament but finished the competition as runners-up. The Bayern defender however acclaimed his first World cup trophy in 1974 and during this era, he acclaimed all the possible trophies. He also later became a coach and led West Germany to another World Cup victory in 1990.
1970: Teofilo Cubillas (Peru)
Age: 21
The Latin American side was a surprise package in 1970 WC and progressed till Qf. Their main attacking point was Cubillas who scored five goals in the tournament. He later helped his side to win Copa in 1975 and scored five more goals in 1978 WC.
1974: Wladyslaw Zmuda (Poland)
Age: 20
One of the foremost icons of Polish football, Zmuda was a wonder element in 1974 event. Being a strong pillar in the defence, he helped his side to a 3rd finish in the cup that time. He also is the third most player to play most matches in World Cups. He also helped Poland win Silver in the 1976 Olympic Games.
1978: Antonio Cabrini (Italy)
Age: 20
One the all-time greats of Juventus, Cabrini rose to fame after an impressive campaign at the event. Italy failed to get past in the third-place play-off but the defender was acquired by Juventus. The left-back later won 1982 Wc with Italy and furthermore acclaimed six Serie A titles with Juventus.
1982: Manuel Amoros (France)
Age: 21
Amoros was a Marseille legend who rose to fame during 1982 WC. He won the trophy as the best young player of the tournament and later went on to become the best right-back in the next edition of WC. However, in both times he failed to grab the trophy as he only won one international acclaim, 1984 European Championship with France.
1986: Enzo Scifo (Belgium)
Age: 20
The Anderlecht youngster back then rose to fame after two goals in the 1986 cup, however, could not sustain the fame. The young attacking midfielder had played three world cups total but managed only three goals.
1990: Robert Prosinecki (Yugoslavia)
Age: 21
The current Bosnia coach rose to fame during the 1990 world Cup however he too could not sustain the position. The central midfielder by trade won the prestigious trophy that year and later went on playing with the likes of Real, Barcelona etc but managed to grab the so-called limelight again.
1994: Marc Overmars (Netherlands)
Age: 21
Most popularly known as the little winger of Arsenal and Ajax, the had had a brilliant club career since coming into the limelight at World Cup. The winger however never managed to win an International title but won Champions league with famous 1995 Ajax side and later Premier league with Arsenal. He’s now operating as Ajax’s Sporting Director.
1998: Michael Owen (England)
Age: 18
Owen caught the headlines after he became the youngest ever goalscorer for England. The young forward from Merseyside helped his side to a domestic treble in 2001and won the Ballon d'Or. The English forward later went on playing for Real and Manchester United and is regarded as one of the best English forwards of all time.
2002: Landon Donovan (USA)
Age: 20
One of the best players ever to don a USA jersey Landon Donovan emerged as a sensation in 2002 World Cup. The USA international helped his side to reach a Quarterfinal spot shocking everyone. He later helped the USA to win four CONCACAF Gold Cups and is arguably the best player ever to come out of American football.
2006: Lukas Podolski (Germany)
Age: 21
Germany failed to achieve the ultimatum as they finished third in 2006 World Cup however young forward Lucas Podolski emerged as the find the tournament for them. He smashed in three goals at his debut World Cup, however, later he also could carry on the same hype in the club level football. However, in a Germany shirt, he was always sensational. He played well over 100 times and scoring 50 goals and won the 2014 WC with them.
2010: Thomas Muller (Germany)
Age: 20
The Bayern Munich youngster shocked everyone when he grabbed five goals in his debut campaign. The Bayern forward, however, could not manage to grab the trophy that year as Germany finished third. But in the following edition, he again produced same superb display and scored five goals again as Germany lift the World trophy.
At club level, he’s played over 400 times for Bayern Munich and helped them win a total seven Bundesliga titles, along with one Champions league. The 29-year-old this year will also appear for the German side and is just six-goal behind being the all-time leading scorer in the cup.
2014: Paul Pogba (France)
Age: 21
The midfield talisman of Manchester United was already a star at the club level before being adjusted the young player of the tournament in the last edition. He was a star player at Juventus where he won two Serie A titles and reached UCL final.
The central midfielder, however, could only manage to reach till Quarterfinal with France in World Cup last time but this time he will surely be looking at more progression with Didier Deschamp's management. The midfielder is expected to start in the starting line-up of the star-studded team.
