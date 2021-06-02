FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India vs Qatar; Preview, Where to watch, Live streaming details

What's at stake?
Igor Stimac's men have registered just three points from the opening five outings in the second AFC Zone qualifying round, disappointing results which has them hanging in by a thread in fourth place in an intriguing Group E which also features Qatar, Oman, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
While only a freak series of results will see India revive their Qatar 2022 hopes, they have much to play for with the campaign also doubling as qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023.
Head-to-head
Having held Qatar to a goalless draw in the first leg, the Blue Tigers will be hoping that they can achieve an even better result against the AFC Asian Cup champions.
Should Stimac's men raise their game against Al Annabi, their chances of reviving the sagging fortunes will be greatly enhanced.
FIFA rankings
But their job is easier said and done against a side, who are the reigning Asian champions and the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts.
Coached by Spaniard Fleix Sanchez, Qatar are 57th in the latest FIFA rankings while India are languishing at 105.
Kick off time/TV channel
The match will begin at 8pm local time (10.30PM IST) on Thursday (June 4) at the Al Sadd Stadium.
Indian audience can watch it live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 SD/HD (Hindi) channels with live streaming available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV.