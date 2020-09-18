Five clubs to have spent the most on transfers since 2000

Kolkata, September 18: This has been a relatively quiet transfer window all around Europe with most clubs struggling financially due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Most clubs seem hesitant to loosening their purse strings in order to strengthen their squads, but there have been a few exceptions like Chelsea who have still spend it big, despite the COVID-19 crisis.
In the modern era, finances involved in the game of football have gone to a new dimension with most clubs pumping in a lot of money.
Here, we take a look at five clubs in Europe to have spent the most on transfers since 2000.
Juventus - 253 signings - €2 billion
Juventus have been largely dominant in Italian football so far in the 21st century and they have also been the club who have spent the most in Italy in that period. The Old Lady have made a staggering total of 253 signings since 2000 with a total of €2 billion outlay on transfers.
Manchester City - 187 signings - €2.1 billion
City's fortunes have completely changed since their takeover by Sheikh Mansour in 2008. The Cityzens have also seen their cash injection being rewarded by domestic trophies but they are yet to make their true presence felt in Europe despite spending €2.1 billion to bring in as many as 187 players.
Barcelona - 106 signings - €2.1 billion
The Blaugrana were once famous for producing superstars from their famed 'La Masia' academy, but they have somewhat lost their plot in recent times. Barcelona have also splashed money with a total of €2.1 billion spent on 106 signings.
Real Madrid - 103 signings - €2.2 billion
The Los Blancos brought in the 'Galacticos' term by signing the biggest superstars in world football in the early 2000's. The reigning champions of Spain have spent a total of €2.2 billion on transfers in the 21st century on 103 players having broken the world record fee twice during that period on Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale respectively.
Chelsea - 165 signings - €2.3 billion
Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich took over Chelsea in 2003 and brought in a new dawn at Stamford Bridge. Since then, the Blues have become one of the biggest forces in English football. The Blues have spent €2.3 billion on 165 players since 2000.