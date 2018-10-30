Five coaches who can succeed Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid

1. Arsene Wenger
The former Arsenal manager had expressed his desire to return to coaching job after leaving the Premier League giants this season after serving them for a long term. But his last few years at the Gunners were bereft of trophies and they even failed to enter the Champions League rounds. That recent record will be considered even if Real Madrid bosses ponder over his name. More over, Wenger is 69 and at that age he hardly offers them a long-term option.
2. Mauricio Pochettino
Pochettino is just 46 and has done a good job at Tottenham Hotspur. And he can offer Madrid a long term option too. But arguably the world's biggest football club will require more than that. Pochettino has not won a trophy so far with Spurs and at Real Madrid trophies are central to their scheme. And Pochettino has signed a five-year deal with Spurs this May. But that will not be a deterrent if both the parties reach an agreement.
3. Leonardo Jardim
The Portugese is just 44. He has an impressive record with Monaco leading them to Ligue 1 title in 2016-17 overrunning the super rich, star rich Paris Saint Germain. That's no mean feat and should count in his favour. Jardim will be an economical option too as he is currently out of a job after getting fired by Monaco. But the French management had dismantled his title-winning outfit and thus the sacking should not affect his prospectus.
4. Roberto Martinez
The Spain native is now coaching Belgium and has made rapid strides as a coach over the years. He has scripted Belgium's march to the FIFA World Cup 2018 semifinal too. As a Spaniard, Martinez has backers in the Madrid board too but he is engaged in a detailed agreement with Belgium. But Madrid can prise him out with a hefty offer and the lure of the home land too work in this case.
5. Guti
Guti is a former player at Real Madrid and enjoyed tremendous success. Guti had won five La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies with Madrid and the memories still linger at the Spanish giants. Currently, he is the assistant coach at Besiktas but like Zinedine Zidane, Guti could be a favourite if the management wants to appoint a former player as coach.