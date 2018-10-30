Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Five coaches who can succeed Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid

By
Real Madrid have sacked Julen Lopetegui as coach
Real Madrid have sacked Julen Lopetegui as coach

Madrid, October 30: Real Madrid is seeking its third head coach of the year after sacking Julen Lopetegui on Monday.

A 5-1 Clasico hammering at the hands of Barcelona proved the final straw for Madrid board as Lopetegui was axed after a run of one win in seven matches in all competitions.

It was expected that former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte would take charge at Madrid, but reported problems in negotiating a contract have led to suggestions that Real could turn to someone else, with Santi Solari placed in temporary charge. MyKhel looks at some possible options for Real Madrid of Conte move does not materialise.

1. Arsene Wenger

1. Arsene Wenger

The former Arsenal manager had expressed his desire to return to coaching job after leaving the Premier League giants this season after serving them for a long term. But his last few years at the Gunners were bereft of trophies and they even failed to enter the Champions League rounds. That recent record will be considered even if Real Madrid bosses ponder over his name. More over, Wenger is 69 and at that age he hardly offers them a long-term option.

2. Mauricio Pochettino

2. Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino is just 46 and has done a good job at Tottenham Hotspur. And he can offer Madrid a long term option too. But arguably the world's biggest football club will require more than that. Pochettino has not won a trophy so far with Spurs and at Real Madrid trophies are central to their scheme. And Pochettino has signed a five-year deal with Spurs this May. But that will not be a deterrent if both the parties reach an agreement.

3. Leonardo Jardim

3. Leonardo Jardim

The Portugese is just 44. He has an impressive record with Monaco leading them to Ligue 1 title in 2016-17 overrunning the super rich, star rich Paris Saint Germain. That's no mean feat and should count in his favour. Jardim will be an economical option too as he is currently out of a job after getting fired by Monaco. But the French management had dismantled his title-winning outfit and thus the sacking should not affect his prospectus.

4. Roberto Martinez

4. Roberto Martinez

The Spain native is now coaching Belgium and has made rapid strides as a coach over the years. He has scripted Belgium's march to the FIFA World Cup 2018 semifinal too. As a Spaniard, Martinez has backers in the Madrid board too but he is engaged in a detailed agreement with Belgium. But Madrid can prise him out with a hefty offer and the lure of the home land too work in this case.

5. Guti

5. Guti

Guti is a former player at Real Madrid and enjoyed tremendous success. Guti had won five La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies with Madrid and the memories still linger at the Spanish giants. Currently, he is the assistant coach at Besiktas but like Zinedine Zidane, Guti could be a favourite if the management wants to appoint a former player as coach.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: TOT 0 - 1 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 11:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue