Five highest-scoring teenagers in Premier League history

Kolkata, August 20: Age can never been a barrier for incredibly gifted young players and in the Premier League history, we have witnessed a host of wonderkids stepping up and making the first team at a young age.
Some of them have gone on to become absolute legends, while others have faded with time.
Here,
we
look
at
the
five
highest-scoring
teenagers
in
the
history
of
the
Premier
League.
5. Mason Greenwood - 18 goals
Greenwood is the only active player in this list and is the crown jewel of Manchester United right now. Just aged 19 at the moment, Greenwood is a frightening prospect and has already made 106 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions which speaks volumes about his potential. He has 30 goals to his name and 18 of those have been in the Premier League. Capable of playing either as a centre-forward as well as on either flank, the England international certainly has a bright future.
4. Nicolas Anelka - 19 goals
There is hardly any player in world football who played for as many top clubs as Nicolas Anelka did. The Frenchman joined Arsenal from his boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain aged just 17 and was an instant success in the Premier League, scoring nine goals in his first full season with the club. He won one Premier League and one FA Cup at Highbury during his two-year spell with the Gunners and left for Real Madrid in 1999.
3. Wayne Rooney - 30 goals
One of the greatest players to have graced the English game, Rooney set the Premier League alight as a teenager. He made the headlines in Everton colours at the age of just 16 and it was hardly a surprise to see Manchester United come calling for the gifted youngster and made him the most expensive teenager at that time. Rooney went on to become the all-time leading goalscorer for both United and the English national team.
2. Robbie Fowler - 35 goals
Hailed as 'God' by the Liverpool fans, Fowler was a special talent and set the Premier League on fire from a very young age. Arguably the most exciting young player of the 90's, Fowler won back-to-back PFA Young Player of the Year awards. A lethal finisher, Fowler netted 35 goals for the Reds as a teenager and is regarded as a legend of the iconic club.
1. Michael Owen - 46 goals
One of the youngest recipients of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award, Owen often does not get the recognition he deserves. The Liverpool youth graduate became a first-team regular from a very young age and won the Premier League Golden Boot twice as a teenager back to back in 1998 and 1999. If not for his injury struggles, Owen could have gone on to become one of the best strikers in the history of the game.