Five most valuable clubs in world football

Kolkata, September 17: Football is one of the most popular sports in the whole world with the acronym the Beautiful Game fitting it nice and truly well.
And
therefore,
it
is
no
wonder
that
finances
involved
in
the
game
is
becoming
bigger
and
bigger
with
time
especially
in
Europe.
Clubs
earn
good
amounts
of
money
from
sponsorship
deals
and
revenues
from
television
broadcast
and
redirect
most
of
that
in
accumulating
the
finest
players
in
the
planet.
Here, we look at the five most valuable squads in the world.
5. Liverpool - €880 million
Liverpool have improved significantly over the last few years under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp and the German gaffer has guided them to Premier League and Champions League glory in recent years. The Reds have not exactly spent big every time over the last few years but have rather been patient enough to take a slow and steady approach in becoming the force they are now. The Reds, despite having such high squad value, do not have strength in depth throughout their side which might hurt their chances of silverware this season in cases of major injuries to key players like last season.
4. Chelsea - €882 million
Chelsea have been thoroughly impressive over the past two decades since Roman Abramovich took over at the club as the owner. They have improved drastically following the managerial takeover in the middle of the last season with Thomas Tuchel leading them to Champions League crown last time out. The Blues are being regarded as one of the favourites for the Premier League and the Champions League this season and we have to wait and see if they can live up to the expectations.
3. Manchester United - €937 million
Manchester united have flattered to deceive in recent years despite spending a fortune but the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane has completely changed the moods at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are the second most valuable club in the Premier League in terms of value and whether they can deliver on the pitch this season remains to be seen.
2. Paris Saint-Germain - €997 million
Despite getting solid funding from their oil-rich Qatari owners, Paris Saint-Germain have still not been able to realise their dream of winning the UEFA Champions League crown. The Ligue 1 giants saw a blockbuster transfer window this time out with the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi among others moving to the Parisian club and will be hopeful of their chances in the Champions League this season.
1. Manchester City - €1.04 billion
Manchester City have never hesitant to show their ambition over the last decade and have spent vast amounts of money to assemble arguably the strongest squad in the world. Particularly under Pep Guardiola, they have been immensely successful in English football, but are yet to win their first UEFA Champions League title. The depth of the City side is incomparable, with Guardiola having the luxury to be able to call upon different players for different situations.