Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Five must watch games this weekend as club football resumes

By
Liverpool

Kolkata, September 13: After the international break, club football is back with many big fixtures lined up for the weekend and the month of September could be crucial for all the domestic leagues.

Liverpool tops the Premier League table while in Italy as usual Juventus are leading the way. In Germany and Spain however, RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid are surprisingly topping the chart, although it is just early stage.

After the international break, every side will hope to step up their their performance a notch higher to climb up the ladder.

Here, we look at five mouth-watering fixtures of the weekend:

Premier League: Manchester United vs Leicester City: Sep 14, 7.30 PM

Premier League: Manchester United vs Leicester City: Sep 14, 7.30 PM

Manchester United suffered a huge setback when travelling Crystal Palace secured all the three points at Old Trafford in Red Devils' first home fixture.

Winless in three matches, Solskjaer will be eager to prove his mettle after the break but a sharp Leicester side will be a big barrier to cross, albeit at home.

Premier League: Wolves vs Chelsea: Sep 14, 7.30 PM

Premier League: Wolves vs Chelsea: Sep 14, 7.30 PM

Chelsea have had a mixed start so far, winning just one while drawing twice and losing once.

Frank Lampard will have a hard test following the international break where he will be up against Wolves, who at home over the last year have had restricted almost all top-six sides.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia: Sep 15, 12.30 AM

La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia: Sep 15, 12.30 AM

The defending champions have not had a smooth ride in La Liga, winning drawing and losing once each. Talisman Lionel Messi has missed all the three games so too Luis Suarez. This weekend they too are doubtful and after the recent sacking of manager Marcelino, Valencia could be a more determined side while travelling.

Last season, Ernesto Valverde's men were held to back-to-back draws by Los Ches before losing to them in the final of the Copa del Rey and surely the Catalan side now won't hope for the same this week.

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: Sep 14, 10 PM

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: Sep 14, 10 PM

Leipzig under Nagelsmann look to be a tough nut to break so is Kovac's Bayern this season. Both the team looked to be sharp in attack while a bit vulnerable in defence.

Over the last couple of years, this fixture has brought some of the classics of Bundesliga and surely with two on top of their form, this may be an entertaining match to witness.

Serie A: Fiorentina vs Juventus: Sep 14, 6.30 PM

Serie A: Fiorentina vs Juventus: Sep 14, 6.30 PM

The defending champions have a clean slate so far, but still looked vulnerable in defence.

At such a moment, their journey to Artemio Franchi Stadium who look to be deadly on the attack could make it a challenging tie.

More LIVERPOOL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Check how Kohli helped Shubman Gill
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 13:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue