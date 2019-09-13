Five must watch games this weekend as club football resumes

Premier League: Manchester United vs Leicester City: Sep 14, 7.30 PM
Manchester United suffered a huge setback when travelling Crystal Palace secured all the three points at Old Trafford in Red Devils' first home fixture.
Winless in three matches, Solskjaer will be eager to prove his mettle after the break but a sharp Leicester side will be a big barrier to cross, albeit at home.
Premier League: Wolves vs Chelsea: Sep 14, 7.30 PM
Chelsea have had a mixed start so far, winning just one while drawing twice and losing once.
Frank Lampard will have a hard test following the international break where he will be up against Wolves, who at home over the last year have had restricted almost all top-six sides.
La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia: Sep 15, 12.30 AM
The defending champions have not had a smooth ride in La Liga, winning drawing and losing once each. Talisman Lionel Messi has missed all the three games so too Luis Suarez. This weekend they too are doubtful and after the recent sacking of manager Marcelino, Valencia could be a more determined side while travelling.
Last season, Ernesto Valverde's men were held to back-to-back draws by Los Ches before losing to them in the final of the Copa del Rey and surely the Catalan side now won't hope for the same this week.
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: Sep 14, 10 PM
Leipzig under Nagelsmann look to be a tough nut to break so is Kovac's Bayern this season. Both the team looked to be sharp in attack while a bit vulnerable in defence.
Over the last couple of years, this fixture has brought some of the classics of Bundesliga and surely with two on top of their form, this may be an entertaining match to witness.
Serie A: Fiorentina vs Juventus: Sep 14, 6.30 PM
The defending champions have a clean slate so far, but still looked vulnerable in defence.
At such a moment, their journey to Artemio Franchi Stadium who look to be deadly on the attack could make it a challenging tie.